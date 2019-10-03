Forex Today: fears of a US recession exacerbated by services output

Here is what you need to know Friday, October 4th:
- The American Dollar plummeted again amid fears of a US economic downturn, as the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI fell to a three-year low. The employment sub-component shrank, hinting a tepid NFP this Friday.
- Risk aversion was present throughout most of the day, as the US announced plans to impose tariffs on different European goods, a result of WTO ruling in favor of the US in the Airbus case.
- Wall Street managed to recover from intraday lows and close in the green, helping the dollar recover some ground ahead of the close.
- European data missed the market’s expectations, Markit Services PMI indicated contraction in the sector, paints a gloomy picture for Q4.
- The GBP/USD pair jumped past 1.2400 amid UK PM Johnson’s optimism, although his latest proposals have little chances of replacing May’s Withdrawal Agreement. European Council President Donald Tusk said that he told PM Johnson that although they remained open on Brexit, they were still unconvinced, as Johnson’s offer would not win support from the 27 countries that need to sign off on any withdrawal deal.
- Gold soared past 1,500 on the back of risk aversion. USD/JPY fell to the 106.50 price zone.
- Crude oil prices extended their decline, reached fresh two-month lows.
- Cryptocurrencies retained the sour tone, BTC/USD down for a second consecutive day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD rises to 1.24 after weak US data, amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD has risen above 1.24 after weak US data sent the dollar plunging. Earlier, the pound advanced as Conservatives seem untied around PM Johnson's Brexit plan. The EU's Tusk said the bloc is still unconvinced.
USD/JPY slumps to fresh monthly lows near 106.50 as USD sell-off intensifies
The USD/JPY pair lost more than 50 pips in a matter of minutes in the American session on Thursday after the data published in the United States revealed that the business activity in the service sector expanded at a much softer pace than expected in September.
Gold Price Forecast: Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI – levels
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US services sector slows more than predicted, recession indicator weakens
The largest portion of the American economy continued its long running expansion but with waning energy in September weighed down by trade issues and a contracting factory sector.