Forex Today: Euro rally pauses ahead of ECB, hawkish BoJ commentary lifts JPY

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, March 7:

The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce monetary policy decisions and publish the revised macroeconomic projections on Thursday. The US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Q4 Unit Labor Costs and January Trade Balance data. Later in the American session, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will testify before the Senate Banking Committee.

The US Dollar (USD) came under selling pressure during Fed Chairman Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. Powell said that incoming data will determine when they will start reducing the policy rate. Commenting on the economic outlook, Powell noted that there was no reason to think the economy was in or facing a significant near-term risk of recession. The USD Index fell 0.4% on Wednesday and registered losses for the fourth consecutive day. At the time of press, the index was trading modestly lower on the day at around 103.20. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady near 4.1% after losing more than 1% on Wednesday.

US Dollar price this week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.55% -0.64% -0.32% -0.90% -1.34% -0.74% -0.23% EUR 0.55% -0.09% 0.23% -0.34% -0.79% -0.18% 0.31% GBP 0.64% 0.09% 0.30% -0.25% -0.69% -0.09% 0.42% CAD 0.32% -0.22% -0.31% -0.54% -1.02% -0.40% 0.08% AUD 0.89% 0.32% 0.23% 0.55% -0.46% 0.15% 0.63% JPY 1.32% 0.78% 0.66% 0.97% 0.45% 0.59% 1.08% NZD 0.73% 0.17% 0.08% 0.40% -0.15% -0.61% 0.48% CHF 0.27% -0.31% -0.40% -0.08% -0.65% -1.07% -0.49% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and reached its highest level since late January above 1.0900 on Wednesday. The ECB is widely expected to leave key rates unchanged following the March policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde comments on the policy outlook and respond to questions in a press conference starting at 13:45 GMT.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) policy board member Junko Nakagawa said early Thursday that prospects of sustainably achieving the 2% inflation were gradually heightening and argued that they didn't necessarily need to wait for all small, mid-sized firms' wage talks outcome in deciding when to end negative rates. Additionally, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda noted that it was “fully possible to seek exit from stimulus while striving to achieve 2% inflation target.” USD/JPY declined sharply during during the Asian trading hours on Thursday and was last seen trading slightly above 148.00, where it was down nearly 1% on a daily basis.

The data from China showed early Thursday that the trade surplus widened to $125.16 billion in January-February period from $75.34 billion. After rising 0.9% on Wednesday, AUD/USD continued to edge higher early Thursday and was last seen trading near 0.6600.

GBP/USD struggles to gather bullish momentum during the European trading hours on Wednesday as investors assessed the details of the Sprint Budget. Later in the day, the broad-based USD weakness helped the pair push higher. Early Thursday, GBP/USD consolidates its weekly gains slightly below 1.2750.

Gold extended its rally as US Treasury bond yields edged lower and touched a new all-time high of $2,161 early Thursday. XAU/USD stages a technical correction and holds steady at around $2.155 in the European morning.

