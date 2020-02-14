Forex Today: EUR/USD falls toward Macron gap, Pound enjoys Javid jump, US consumer, coronavirus eyed

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 14:
EUR/USD is extending its slide, trading closer to the "Macron Gap" from April 2017. Investors see the glass half empty as recent data have been disappointing. Moreover and contrary to the US and the UK, Germany and other countries are holding back on spending. The largest economy in the eurozone is around stall-speed.
GBP/USD remains on high ground after Prime Minister Boris Johnson forced the now-former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid out. Rishi Sunak, the new treasurer, is set to work more closely with No. 10 and open the door fiscal spending, especially on infrastructure. Government stimulus relieves the Bank of England from the pressure to cut rates, thus pushing the pound higher. The budget planned for March 11 may be delayed.
See GBP/USD has more room to run after the reshuffle rally
Coronavirus: The number of cases nears 63,00 on the second day after authorities in China changed its counting their methodology, adding CT scans in addition to lab tests. Larry Kudlow, a senior adviser at the White House, has expressed disappointment from Beijing's level of transparency on the respiratory disease.
Markets temporarily dipped on Thursday amid a leap in cases but recovered swiftly. Nevertheless, the safe-haven yen and gold have retained some of their safe-haven gains.
The US consumer is in focus later today. Retail Sales figures for January are set to show another month of growth in sales. Later, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index for February is also forecast to point to high confidence. On Thursday, inflation surprised with the Core Consumer Price Index holding at 2.3% yearly.
- Retail Sales Preview: Jobs and consumption are the core of the US economy
- Consumer Sentiment Preview: Looking in the labor market mirror
Oil prices have stabilized with WTI topping $51 despite ongoing tensions within the OPEC+ group.
Cryptocurrencies are on the back foot after challenging new highs. Bitcoin is trading closer to $10,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is the German preliminary Q4 GDP and how could it affect EUR/USD?
EUR/USD is looking south, having breached key support at 1.0879 earlier this week. The spot could easily slide below 1.08 if the German preliminary Q4 GDP disappoints, bolstering recession fears. If the data betters estimates, a corrective bounce may be seen, although the technical bias remains bearish.
GBP/USD looks for clear direction sub-1.3100 area
GBP/USD registers modest moves around 1.3050 amid a lack of fresh catalysts. The pair surged the previous day after a surprise resignation of FinMin Sajid Javid. The US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index can please the momentum traders.
Forex Today: Cautiously optimistic amid mixed coronavirus news, ahead of key macro data
FX today in Asia was a quiet affair, as most majors traded in a tight range amid broad USD strength and cautious optimism. China’s Hubei province reported a drop in new coronavirus cases while investors continued to fret over the negative economic fallout of the virus outbreak globally.
WTI: Sustained break of 10-day SMA keeps buyers hopeful
WTI steps back to $51.72 while heading into the European session on Friday. the oil benchmark crossed 10-day SMA for the first time since early January on Wednesday and has been above that afterward. Also supporting the bullish sentiment is oversold RSI conditions.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.