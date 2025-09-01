Forex Today: EMU’s flash inflation and the ISM Manufacturing in the spotlight

The US Dollar (USD) started the week on the defensive, slipping back to multi-week troughs amid the inactivity in the US markets and a broad-based firmer tone in the risk complex.
Here's what to watch on Tuesday, September 2:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped for the fifth day in a row, hitting five-week lows near 97.50 ahead of a week packed with key US data releases. The ISM Manufacturing will take centre stage ahead of the final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Construction Spending and the RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism Index.
EUR/USD surpassed the 1.1700 hurdle to clinch fresh six-day peaks following the continuation of the downward bias in the Greenback. Next on tap on the domestic calendar will be the preliminary Inflation Rate in the Euroland, alongside speeches from the ECB’s Elderson and Machado.
GBP/USD advanced to two-week highs near 1.3550, extending further the ongoing multi-day recovery. The next data release on the UK docket will be the final S&P Global Services PMI on September 3.
USD/JPY added to Friday’s uptick past the 147.00 barrier, always amid the multi-week consolidative phase. The final S&P Global Services PMI is next in Japan on September 3.
AUD/USD maintained its march north unabated, hovering around the 0.6560 region and trading closer to its monthly highs. The Q2 Current Account results are next in Oz.
Prices of American WTI rose to five-day highs near the $65.00 mark per barrel, propped up by selling pressure on the US dollar and supply disruption fears.
Gold prices rose further on Monday, refocusing on their all-time highs around the $3,500 mark per troy ounce, always on the back of rising bets of a rate cut by the Fed later in the month. Silver prices rallied past the key $40.00 mark per ounce for the first time since September 2011.
EUR/USD trims some gains, returns to 1.1700
EUR/USD gives up some of its early gains and now approaches the key contention zone around 1.1700 amid an optimistic start to the new trading week. The daily advance in spot follows more weakening in the US Dollar as investors digest the latest US PCE data and a court finding that most of Trump's tariffs are illegal.
Gold aims to run beyond the $3,500 record high
Gold prices maintain a strong buy tone at the beginning of the week, although they’re now deflating a tad to the $3,470 zone per troy ounce. The precious metal's continued rise is strongly supported by expectations of Fed rate reduction in the second part of the year, while the US Dollar's offered attitude also contributes to the increase.
GBP/USD extends its upside momentum to 1.3550
GBP/USD quickly leaves behind Friday's fall and confronts the region of multi-day highs around 1.3550 on Monday, all against the background of a persistent selling impulse hurting the Greenback. Meanwhile, the US markets are closed on Monday owing to the Labour Day vacation.
Seven fundamentals for the week: Drumbeat toward Nonfarm Payrolls louder than usual Premium
After last month's devastating revisions, US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) are of even greater importance. There is a full buildup to the jobs report, and two court cases are also of high interest. The new month brings an increase in liquidity and volatility following the US bank holiday on Monday. Trade with care.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
