Forex Today: Dollar to keep on rallying, beware of oil

Here is what you need to know on Monday, January 20th:
The American dollar extended its gains on Friday, ending the week at highs against most major rivals, despite US data missed the market’s expectations. The EUR/USD pair settled below 1.1100.
UK Retail Sales came in well below expected, hurting Sterling against most major rivals and lifting odds of a BOE’s rate cut. December Retail Sales were down by 0.6% MoM, well below the 0.7% advance expected, while core sales printed at -0.8%. When compared to a year earlier, sales were up by 0.9%, missing the market’s forecast of 2.6%. GBP/USD settled just above the 1.3000 figure.
During the weekend, the PBOC announced it pumped 200 billion yuan into the financial system in an attempt to maintain liquidity in the banking system before the Spring Festival.
Chinese GDP met the market’s expectations, up by 6.0% in Q4. Retail Sales and Industrial Production were upbeat.
Wall Street continues rallying to record highs.
Crude oil prices closed the week little changed but could jump higher at the weekly opening amid news indicating that Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar blocked oil exports at ports under his control, cutting Libyan exports by 800,000 barrels per day.
Gold prices remained stable, with spot around $1,550 a troy ounce.
Cryptocurrencies traded with a positive tone throughout the weekend, although there was no major breakout of critical levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.11 amid upbeat US data, trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after robust US housing figures and solid consumer sentiment figures were published. Earlier, the common currency suffered from the concerns of new US tariffs on the EU.
GBP/USD down 100 pips after UK retail sales badly disappoint, amid USD strength
GBP/USD has plunged below 1.3050 after UK retail sales badly disappointed with a fall of 0.6% in December, on top of downward revisions. Odds of a BOE cut have risen.
Crypto market hyperspace mode On
The secondary actors of the crypto-sphere awaken and rally hard. Leading coins battle with greater resistance at the gates of a full bullish market. The only risk is an over-shoot, but that sentiment remains neutral.
Gold looks to close week flat below $1560
The XAU/USD pair climbed to a fresh daily high of $1560 in the early trading hours of the American session but struggled to preserve its momentum.
USD/JPY: Losing bullish momentum but retaining gains
Chinese encouraging data kept markets in risk-on mode at the beginning of the day. The US January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is seen at 99.3, matching December figure. USD/JPY holding at the upper end of its weekly range could correct lower.