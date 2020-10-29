Forex Today: Dollar takes a breather ahead of critical US GDP, covid-clouded ECB decision

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, October 29:
Markets are attempting recovery and the dollar is down, partially reversing Wednesday's trends. The German and French lockdown announcements serve as a stark backdrop to the ECB's decision. US GDP ahead of the elections, where Biden continues leading.
Bounce: Asian and European stock markets and S&P futures are rising after a sell-off on Wednesday. The recovery has no significant driver. On Wednesday, the mood soured as both Germany and France announced month-long lockdowns to battle the spread of COVID-19.
Economists expect the European Central Bank to leave its policy unchanged, but some suspect that the Frankfurt-based institution will respond to the new measures foresee an economic hit and act already now by enlarging its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP).
It could also opt for a hint of action in December when staff release new forecasts. Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, will meet the press and will also be asked about the bank's strategic review and the option of cutting rates.
See:
- ECB Rate Decision Preview: The question is not if but when
- ECB Preview: Three charts show why Lagarde could send EUR/USD tumbling
The first release of US Gross Domestic Product for the third quarter is set to show an annualized growth rate of over 30%, a sharp comeback after the downfall in the second quarter. Personal consumption and government spending are among the closely watched components.
See: US Third Quarter GDP Preview: Must what goes down, come up?
The critical figure is due out five days ahead of the elections in which over 75 million Americans have already voted. Recent opinion polls continue showing President Donald Trump trailing behind rival Joe Biden. Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight is pointing to an 88% chance for the Democrat to enter the White House.
The battle for the Senate is closer. The Republicans have around 25% probability of holding onto the upper chamber. Markets are eyeing a full victory for Dems – aka "blue wave" – that would then pass a massive stimulus package.
EUR/USD Forecast: How three US election outcomes (and a contested result) could rock the dollar
Brexit: GBP/USD is holding up better than other currency pairs as the EU and UK negotiators have reportedly made progress in talks. Negotiators are in the process of writing the treaty on state aid but remain at odds on the politically sensitive topic of fisheries. Talks now move to Brussels.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues contemplating a full lockdown, amid high coronavirus figures in the UK.
The Bank of Japan left its policy unchanged as expected but downgraded its economic outlook. USD/JPY has bounced from the lows, in line with the market recovery.
The Bank of Canada also stayed put in its October decision and warned that US growth is considerably slowing. On the other hand, the Ottawa-based institution tapered down its bond-buying scheme. USD/CAD is hovering around 1.33 while WTI Oil remains on the back foot just above $37.
Cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin has stabilized above $13,000 after temporarily dipping below that level on Wednesday.
More Gold has three ways go in response to the 2020 Presidential Elections
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tumbles to one-month low as ECB signals stimulus
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.17, to the lowest since late September. The ECB expressed concern about the spread of covid and signaled more stimulus in December. Earlier, US GDP beat estimates. The US elections are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.30 as market mood worsens
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.30, reversing its Brexit-related gains. Growing concerns about coronavirus in the UK and the US elections are weighing on the pound.
Gold depressed near 1-month lows, below $1870 level post-US GDP
Resurgent USD demand prompted some fresh selling around gold on Thursday. The USD stood tall following the release of upbeat US third-quarter GDP report. The US economy expanded by 33.1% annualized pace as against 31% expected.
US GDP Quick Analysis: No V-shaped recovery despite 33.1% leap, covid looms over markets
The best quarter in history – following the worst one. Gross Domestic Product jumped by an annualized rate of 33.1%, above expectations. That included a surge of 40.7% in personal consumption, a core component of the economy.
WTI collapses to $35.00, new 4-month lows
Prices of the WTI drops to 4-month lows near the $35.00 mark per barrel in the second half of the week as traders continue to track the unremitting advance of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the demand for the commodity.