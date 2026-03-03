US-Iran war jeopardizes BoJ rate hike bets for March – Reuters
Heightened market volatility due to escalating oil prices amid the war in the Middle East between the United States (US), Iran, and Israel has raised concerns over the likelihood of an interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in its upcoming monetary policy meeting on March 19.
According to a report from Reuters, three sources familiar with the central bank’s thinking have stated, "It’s become difficult for the BOJ to raise rates.”. The report further added that the Japanese central bank would need time to scrutinise how its “past rate hikes and the Middle East conflict affect the economy and prices”.
The Reuters report also stated that while rising oil prices may push up underlying inflation, they could hurt the economy and warrant a delay in rate hikes if the conflict persists.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) has been underperforming its peers since the day the war started. The currency is down almost 1% against the US Dollar. Given that the Japanese economy relies heavily on imports of oil to meet its energy needs, higher oil prices are an unfavorable situation for the Japanese Yen.
Meanwhile, BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino expressed confidence on Monday that the central bank could raise interest rates toward neutral, even if the headline inflation falls below 2%. However, he didn’t deliver an explicit timeframe on when the BoJ will raise borrowing rates.
Japanese Yen Price This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies this week. Japanese Yen was the weakest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|1.02%
|0.61%
|0.88%
|0.22%
|-0.42%
|0.65%
|1.97%
|EUR
|-1.02%
|-0.42%
|-0.15%
|-0.79%
|-1.42%
|-0.36%
|0.94%
|GBP
|-0.61%
|0.42%
|0.06%
|-0.39%
|-1.02%
|0.05%
|1.35%
|JPY
|-0.88%
|0.15%
|-0.06%
|-0.63%
|-1.26%
|-0.14%
|1.09%
|CAD
|-0.22%
|0.79%
|0.39%
|0.63%
|-0.67%
|0.49%
|1.75%
|AUD
|0.42%
|1.42%
|1.02%
|1.26%
|0.67%
|1.07%
|2.39%
|NZD
|-0.65%
|0.36%
|-0.05%
|0.14%
|-0.49%
|-1.07%
|1.31%
|CHF
|-1.97%
|-0.94%
|-1.35%
|-1.09%
|-1.75%
|-2.39%
|-1.31%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Sagar Dua
FXStreet
Sagar Dua is associated with the financial markets from his college days. Along with pursuing post-graduation in Commerce in 2014, he started his markets training with chart analysis.