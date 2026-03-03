TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds losses near $87.20 despite safe-haven demand

  • Silver weakens as a stronger USD makes the metal costlier in other currencies.
  • US military officials said they have destroyed IRGC posts, air-defense systems, and missile sites.
  • Higher US yields curb safe-haven Silver demand; 10-year hits 4.07% amid rising energy-driven inflation fears.
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds losses near $87.20 despite safe-haven demand
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around $87.20 per troy ounce during the early European hours on Tuesday. The precious metal faces challenges despite increased safe-haven demand amid the Middle East war.

The dollar-denominated Silver loses attraction amid a stronger US Dollar (USD) as the grey metal becomes more expensive in other currencies. The Greenback strengthens on heightened safe-haven demand amid the Middle East war.

US military officials said on Tuesday that they have destroyed command posts of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as well as Iranian air defense and missile launch sites since the start of the joint Israeli-US offensive on Saturday.

A Reuters report cited Ebrahim Jabari, senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as saying: “The Strait of Hormuz is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze.”

Additionally, higher US Treasury yields offset safe-haven demand for Silver. The 10-year yield rose to 4.07% after climbing 10 basis points, as escalating Middle East tensions boosted energy prices and inflation concerns.

Rising fuel costs intensified inflation concerns, prompting traders to reassess the outlook for Federal Reserve (Fed) policy. Expectations for the next Fed rate cut have shifted to September from July, though markets still price in two 25 basis point reductions.

Silver FAQs

Silver is a precious metal highly traded among investors. It has been historically used as a store of value and a medium of exchange. Although less popular than Gold, traders may turn to Silver to diversify their investment portfolio, for its intrinsic value or as a potential hedge during high-inflation periods. Investors can buy physical Silver, in coins or in bars, or trade it through vehicles such as Exchange Traded Funds, which track its price on international markets.

Silver prices can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can make Silver price escalate due to its safe-haven status, although to a lesser extent than Gold's. As a yieldless asset, Silver tends to rise with lower interest rates. Its moves also depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAG/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Silver at bay, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to propel prices up. Other factors such as investment demand, mining supply – Silver is much more abundant than Gold – and recycling rates can also affect prices.

Silver is widely used in industry, particularly in sectors such as electronics or solar energy, as it has one of the highest electric conductivity of all metals – more than Copper and Gold. A surge in demand can increase prices, while a decline tends to lower them. Dynamics in the US, Chinese and Indian economies can also contribute to price swings: for the US and particularly China, their big industrial sectors use Silver in various processes; in India, consumers’ demand for the precious metal for jewellery also plays a key role in setting prices.

Silver prices tend to follow Gold's moves. When Gold prices rise, Silver typically follows suit, as their status as safe-haven assets is similar. The Gold/Silver ratio, which shows the number of ounces of Silver needed to equal the value of one ounce of Gold, may help to determine the relative valuation between both metals. Some investors may consider a high ratio as an indicator that Silver is undervalued, or Gold is overvalued. On the contrary, a low ratio might suggest that Gold is undervalued relative to Silver.

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1600 ahead of EU inflation data

EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1600 ahead of EU inflation data

EUR/USD extends the decline toward 1.1600 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair remains under pressure as surging energy prices amid the US-Iran war have increased the risks of higher inflation for the Old Continent. The focus is now on the Eurozone preliminary inflation reading for February. 

GBP/USD drops back toward three-month lows below 1.3350

GBP/USD drops back toward three-month lows below 1.3350

GBP/USD is back in the red, accelerating its downside toward the three-month lows of 1.3315 in European trading on Tuesday. The ongoing escalation in the Iran war, combined with rising Oil prices, weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling as the US Dollar preserves the previous upside. 

Gold weakens below $5,300 as sustained USD buying counter Middle East tensions

Gold weakens below $5,300 as sustained USD buying counter Middle East tensions

Gold attracts some intraday selling and falls around $100 from the daily top, around the $5,380 area. The US Dollar climbs to a fresh high since January 20 and turns  out to be a key factor exerting downward pressure on the commodity. However, concerns about a broader regional conflict in the Middle East continue to weigh on investors' sentiment and underpin demand for the traditional safe-haven bullion.

Stellar risks deeper losses as derivatives metrics turn negative

Stellar risks deeper losses as derivatives metrics turn negative

Stellar is trading red below $0.16 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after a slight recovery the previous day. Weakening derivatives data caps the recovery, while an unfavorable technical outlook projects a deeper correction for the XLM token in the upcoming days.

The market is not panicking it is repricing the probability distribution of Oil and time

The market is not panicking it is repricing the probability distribution of Oil and time

At the end of the day, markets do not trade morality or geopolitics. They trade transmission channels. And the only channel that truly matters in this maelstrom runs through the price of energy and the time value of money.

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid Price Forecast: HYPE rises on commodities demand amid US-Iran war

Hyperliquid (HYPE) steadies above $33 at press time on Tuesday, marking its fourth consecutive day of recovery in a broadly volatile market due to the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers