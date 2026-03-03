Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD holds losses near $87.20 despite safe-haven demand

Silver price (XAG/USD) extends its losses for the second successive session, trading around $87.20 per troy ounce during the early European hours on Tuesday. The precious metal faces challenges despite increased safe-haven demand amid the Middle East war.

The dollar-denominated Silver loses attraction amid a stronger US Dollar (USD) as the grey metal becomes more expensive in other currencies. The Greenback strengthens on heightened safe-haven demand amid the Middle East war.

US military officials said on Tuesday that they have destroyed command posts of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards as well as Iranian air defense and missile launch sites since the start of the joint Israeli-US offensive on Saturday.

A Reuters report cited Ebrahim Jabari, senior adviser to the commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as saying: “The Strait of Hormuz is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze.”

Additionally, higher US Treasury yields offset safe-haven demand for Silver. The 10-year yield rose to 4.07% after climbing 10 basis points, as escalating Middle East tensions boosted energy prices and inflation concerns.

Rising fuel costs intensified inflation concerns, prompting traders to reassess the outlook for Federal Reserve (Fed) policy. Expectations for the next Fed rate cut have shifted to September from July, though markets still price in two 25 basis point reductions.