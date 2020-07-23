Here is what you need to know on Thursday, July 24:
The American dollar suffered from another sell-off, reaching fresh multi-month highs against the EUR and commodity-linked currencies. The EUR/USD pair reached the 1.1620 price zone, its highest since 2018. The greenback was pressured by mounting tensions between the US and China, and the continued increase in US coronavirus cases, with the health system, particularly in the Southern states, at the border of collapse.
The GBP/USD pair was unable to extend its gains, ending the third consecutive day little changed in the 1.2740 region, as the Pound took a hit from Brexit. EU’s Chief negotiator Barnier said that they are still far away in negotiations with the UK after the fifth round of talks. He added that there had been no progress on the level playing field, neither on fisheries, two key issues.
Commodity-linked currencies gave up intraday gains, despite the lack of dollar’s demand, weighed by the poor performance of Wall Street, as the three main indexes closed in the red.
The USD/JPY pair once again approached the base of its latest range, heading into Friday trading a handful of pips above the 106.60 support level.
“The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday broadened the set of firms eligible to transact with and provide services in three emergency lending facilities. Encouraging a broader range of agents for the Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility (TALF) and counterparties for the Commercial Paper Funding Facility (CPFF) and Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF) will increase the Federal Reserve's operational capacity and insight into the respective markets.” A press release from the Fed.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note traded as low as 0.581%, while the yield on the 10-year US Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities fell to a record low of -0.907%.
Wall Street plunged, with the three major indexes closing in the red. The correlation with the dollar broke, although the market may react with a delay and return to the dollar on Friday ahead of the weekend.
Crude oil prices edged lower in a risk-averse environment, but gold prices surged to fresh multi-year highs. Spot gold hit $1,898.37 a troy ounce, finishing the day around 1,887.
Focus this Friday will be on the preliminary PMIs estimates for most major economies.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Ethereum continues outperforming the market hitting $280
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion
USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia.
Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17
Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.
AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative
AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities.
WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle
WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.
Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?
Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.