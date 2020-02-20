Forex Today: Dollar rules, but corrective movements likely ahead of the weekend

Here is what you need to know on Friday, February 21st:
- Risk-off led the way. Coronavirus concerns exacerbated by multiple companies warning on sales results and an increased number of cases in China’s neighbour countries.
- The dollar remained the strongest, although the EUR/USD pair spent the day consolidating just below 1.0800 for a second consecutive day, as extreme oversold conditions made bears hesitate.
- The GBP/USD pair fell to a fresh 2020 low of 1.2848, later stabilising around 1.2880, despite upbeat UK Retail Sales.
- USD/JPY hit 112.22 a multi-month high to finally settle just above 112.00. The Japanese yen was hit by fears of a technical recession, losing its safe-haven appeal.
- AUD/USD fell to 0.6609, its lowest in over a decade after the Australian unemployment rate jumped to 5.3%.
- Gold prices extended their run to levels last seen in February 2013 holding on to gains around $ 1,620.00 a troy ounce.
- Crude oil prices edged higher after the EIA has reported a build in US crude oil inventories of 414,000 barrels, much better than the 2.494 million increase expected.
- High-yielding equities closed in the red as more big names keep trimming sales forecasts on the back of the coronavirus outbreak.
- Crypto Today: Bitcoin bears breach critical supporting trend line
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
