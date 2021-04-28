Forex Today: Dollar rises, Gold melts ahead of the all-important Fed decision

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, April 28:
Markets remain upbeat but higher US yields are keeping the dollar bid as tensions mount ahead of the Fed decision. Chair Powell and his colleagues could hint of tightening amid a strengthening economy. Crude oil inventories, Canadian retail sales, a speech by the ECB's Lagarde,and Wall Street earnings are eyed.
Global stock markets have been edging up gradually with US indexes hovering near record highs amid optimism about a vaccine and stimulus-led recovery. COVID-19 cases have accelerated their downfall as immunization takes a greater effect.
US 10-year Treasuries have risen back to 1.64%, carrying the dollar higher with them. EUR/USD is pressured around 1.2070 and USD/JPY is rising toward 109. Gold has retreated from the highs, changing hands at below $1,770.
The Federal Reserve is set to leave its policies unchanged but may lay down hints that it would begin tapering bond-buying later in the year. The US economy is booming and signs of rising inflation have been popping up. On the other hand, millions of Americans remain out of work.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
US President Joe Biden is set to deliver a speech to Congress and may offer details about his spend and tax plans. Reports suggest he will omit an expansion of the estate tax. Democrats aim to conclude legislation by early July.
Earnings season is in full gear with Google and Microsoft both beating estimates. Apple and Facebook report their results later in the day.
Brexit: An internal political crisis in Northern Ireland is threatening progress on the NI protocol between the EU and the UK. GBP/USD is trading below 1.39.
AUD/USD is pressured around 0.7750 after Australia's inflation figures missed by 0.6% in the first quarter.
Canada publishes retail sales figures for February, which are forecast to show a pickup in shopping. Crude Oil Inventories are predicted to show a modest draw. WTI is hovering around $63 and USD/CAD is around 1.24.
Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating their gains with Bitcoin trading around $54,000, Ethereum at around $2,600 and XRP at $1.34.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains supported above 100-DMA ahead of Lagarde, FOMC
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground below 1.2100 but remains well above the 100-DMA support at 1.2056 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech and the all-important FOMC decision. The US dollar tracks the resurgent demand in the Treasury yields, weighing on the spot.
GBP/USD: Offered below 1.3900 ahead of Brexit deal voting, FOMC
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3900, as a rush to risk-safety put a bid under the US dollar while heading into the London open. Although the pre-Fed mood is a stronger catalyst weighing on the cable, Europe’s final voting on the Brexit trade deal with the UK also backs the bears.
Gold fades bounce off weekly low on firmer US dollar
Gold fails to extend corrective pullback from one-week low. Risk dwindles as covid, stimulus catalysts flash mixed signals. Powell’s press conference, FOMC statement will be the key amid status-quo expectations.
XRP price smashes downtrend, leaves Ripple primed for an incremental rally
XRP price quickly overcame the April downtrend with an explosive 30% rally yesterday, but the follow-through today has slowly faded. Price compression related to yesterday’s gain will contain additional gains in the short-term.
Federal Reserve Preview: Will Powell power up the dollar? Three things to watch out for
The Federal Reserve is set to leave policies unchanged but could hint of tightening. Language on the improving labor market may rock markets. Chair Powell may have a harder time dismissing inflation concerns.