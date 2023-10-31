Forex Today: Dollar rises as markets await the Fed and employment data

During the Asian session, New Zealand will release the employment report, and RBNZ Governor Orr will hold a press conference following the presentation of the Financial Stability Report. Australia's data includes the AiG Index and Building Permits. Later in the day, the ADP Employment report and the ISM Manufacturing PMI are due. The key event will be the FOMC decision and Powell's press conference.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, November 1:
The Federal Reserve (Fed) concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, with market expectations for the central bank to maintain its monetary policy stance. No surprises are expected, and if the Fed holds the same tone and message, it could be a non-event for markets. Analysts are looking for clues about how long the Fed will keep rates higher.
Before the FOMC statement, important economic data is due, including the ADP employment report, JOLTS, and the ISM Manufacturing PMI. More jobs data is due later in the week with the weekly Jobless Claims on Thursday and Nonfarm Payrolls on Friday.
Wall Street posted gains on Tuesday; however, the US Dollar strengthened amid higher Treasury yields. The Dow Jones gained 0.38%, and the Nasdaq climbed 0.48%. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.90%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded and posted its highest close since October 4, above 106.60.
Data from the Eurozone showed that inflation slowed more than expected in October and that the economy contracted by 0.1% during the third quarter. These numbers will likely keep the European Central Bank (ECB) on hold. EUR/USD dropped from 1.068 to 1.0555. Despite the decline, the pair continues to make higher highs and higher lows, which is a positive sign for the Euro. However, it needs to break above 1.0700 to open the doors to more gains.
Analysts at Commerzbank on Euro area inflation:
Most members of the ECB's Governing Council are likely to be pleased with the data. The ECB is unlikely to raise interest rates further. This is all the more true as the economy contracted slightly in the third quarter.
GBP/USD reached 1.2200 and then turned downward, remaining below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). It closed around 1.2150, moving sideways near monthly lows. EUR/GBP reversed after hitting the highest level since May at 0.8757 and dropped towards 0.8700.
The Japanese Yen was the worst performer on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) meeting. USD/JPY continued to rise even during the American session and posted at 151.60, the highest daily close since 1990.
The Swiss Franc also tumbled across the board on Tuesday, with USD/CHF rising almost a hundred pips, and EUR/CHF climbing above 0.9600, reaching the highest level since October 5.
AUD/USD continued to trade in a range around 0.6350, offering no clear signals. The improvement in market sentiment did not offset Dollar strength and kept the pair far from 0.6400 and closer to 0.6300. Australian data due on Wednesday includes the AiG Construction, Manufacturing, and Industry indexes, as well as Building Permits.
USD/CAD hit fresh one-year highs at 1.3891 and then pulled back to 1.3870. The pair maintains a bullish tone, facing resistance at 1.3900.
Gold and Silver tumbled ahead of the FOMC meeting. XAU/USD failed to hold above $2,000 and dropped to $1,980. Silver lost 2%, falling to $22.75.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds boosted by a weaker Dollar after the FOMC meeting Premium
The US Dollar weakened after the Fed held rates steady and maintained a tightening bias, in line with expectations. Lower Treasury yields and risk appetite weighed on the Greenback. EUR/USD rebounded after trading momentarily below 1.0520, rising above 1.0560.
GBP/USD rises to 1.2150 after the Fed, ahead of the BoE
GBP/USD bottomed below 1.2100 and then rose to 1.2150 following the FOMC meeting and Powell’s press conference, boosted by a weaker US Dollar. Attention turns to the Bank of England, which is expected to keep rates unchanged.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,980 despite falling yields
Gold lost its traction and fell to the $1,980 area. Although the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day, the broad-based US Dollar strength following the Fed's decision to leave the policy rate unchanged doesn't allow XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
Fed pauses interest rate hikes for second time in a row, Bitcoin price still tethered to $34,600
The Federal Reserve (Fed) has decided to pause interest rate hikes for October, the second time in a row, meeting the expectations of many at 5.25% - 5.50%. The development is a paradigm shift, relative to the past year, when the central bank aggressively tightened monetary policy in a bid to fight inflation.
Dow Jones Industrial Average gains as Fed keeps interest rates unchanged
The DJIA crept up from flat to a gain of 0.3% following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep the fed funds rate in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The tone of the central bank's FOMC statement was moderate, but the Fed did say, "inflation remains elevated."