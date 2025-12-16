TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

GBP/JPY rebounds from over one-week low, back above 207.00 after UK jobs data

  • GBP/JPY attracts sellers for the fourth straight day, though the downside remains cushioned.
  • The mixed UK employment details offer support to the GBP and act as a tailwind for the cross.
  • The divergent BoE-BoJ policy expectations warrant caution before positioning for any recovery.
GBP/JPY rebounds from over one-week low, back above 207.00 after UK jobs data
Haresh MenghaniHaresh MenghaniFXStreet

The GBB/JPY cross prolongs its recent pullback from the 209.00 neighborhood or the highest level since August 2008, touched last week, and drifts lower for the fourth straight day on Tuesday. Spot prices, however, managed to rebound a few pips from a one-and-a-half-week low following the release of the UK jobs data and traded above the 207.00 mark during the early European session.

The UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported that the ILO Unemployment Rate edged higher to 5.1% in the three months to October from 5% in the quarter to September. The reading was in line with consensus estimates. Meanwhile, the number of people claiming jobless benefits climbed 20.1K in November compared to 22.3K expected. Adding to this, a downward revision of the previous month's Claimant Count Change, to -3.9K against 29.0K reported previously, offers some support to the British Pound (GBP) and the GBP/JPY cross.

However, the growing acceptance that the Bank of England (BoE) will lower borrowing costs at its policy meeting on Thursday holds back the GBP bulls from placing aggressive bets. The Japanese Yen (JPY), on the other hand, continues to be underpinned by firming expectations for an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) later this week. Apart from this, a softer risk tone further benefits the JPY's relative safe-haven status and contributes to capping the GBP/JPY cross, warranting some caution before positioning for a further recovery.

Traders now look forward to the release of the flash UK PMIs for some impetus. The focus, however, will remain glued to the key central bank event risks – the BoE rate decision on Thursday and the outcome of a two-day BoJ policy meeting on Friday. The latter should play a key role in driving the near-term JPY price dynamics and determining the next leg of a directional move for the GBP/JPY cross.

Economic Indicator

Claimant Count Change

The Claimant Count Change released by the UK Office for National Statistics presents the change in the number of unemployed people in the UK claiming benefits. There is a tendency for the metric to influence GBP volatility. Usually, a rise in the indicator has negative implications for consumer spending and economic growth. Generally, a high reading is seen as bearish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bullish.

Read more.

Last release: Tue Dec 16, 2025 07:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 20.1K

Consensus: 22.3K

Previous: 29K

Source: Office for National Statistics

The change in the number of those claiming jobless benefits is an early gauge of the UK’s labor market. The figures are released for the previous month, contrary to the Unemployment Rate, which is for the prior one. This release is scheduled around the middle of the month. An increase in applications is a sign of a worsening economic situation and implies looser monetary policy, while a decrease indicates improving conditions. A higher-than-expected outcome tends to be GBP-bearish.

Author

Haresh Menghani

Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.

More from Haresh Menghani
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

EUR/USD trims losses and returns to the 1.1750 area

The US Dollar resumed its decline in the American afternoon, helping EUR/USD trim early losses. The pair trades around 1.1750 as market participants gear up for the European Central Bank monetary policy decision and the United States Consumer Price Index.

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

GBP/USD flirts with 1.3400 after nearing 1.3300

The GBP/USD changed course after dipping with UK inflation data, and trades near the 1.3400 mark, as investors expect the Bank of England to deliver a 25 basis points interest rate cut after the two-day meeting on Thursday.

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

Gold maintains its positive momentum, trades around $4,330

The XAU/USD pair gained on a deteriorated market mood, trading near its weekly highs near $4,340. The bright metal advances with caution as market players await first-tier events in Europe and hte United States.

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin risks deeper correction as ETF outflows mount, derivative traders stay on the sidelines

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure, trading below $87,000 on Wednesday, nearing a key support level. A decisive daily close below this zone could open the door to a deeper correction.

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

Monetary policy: Three central banks, three decisions, the same caution

While the Fed eased its monetary policy on 10 December for the third consecutive FOMC meeting, without making any guarantees about future action, the BoE, the ECB and the BoJ are holding their respective meetings this week. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP slide further as risk-off sentiment deepens

Bitcoin faces extended pressure as institutional investors reduce their risk exposure. Ethereum’s upside capped at $3,000, weighed down by ETF outflows and bearish signals. XRP slides toward November’s support at $1.82 despite mild ETF inflows.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers