Forex Today: Dollar retains strength ahead of NFP report

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 10th:
- The greenback continued to appreciate on the back of easing fears about an escalation in the Middle-East conflict between the US and Iran, despite it was confirmed that the Ukrainian plane was taken down by an Iranian missile. The market showed no reaction to the header, as it was already suspected.
- Encouraging German data put a halt to the EUR’s decline, although the EUR/USD pair remained at the bottom of its weekly range, around 1.1100.
- The GBP/USD pair fell toward the 1.3000 figure following comments from BOE’s Governor Mark Carney. Carney said that the central bank has plenty of room for significant easing, indicating that the bank has the equivalent of 250 basis points of policy space.
- The Australian dollar remains weak, trading near its weekly low against the greenback, unable to take advantage of the continued rally in high-yielding assets.
- Commodities dedicated the day to consolidate, with gold stable around 1,550.00 and US crude oil just below $60.00 a barrel.
- Cryptocurrencies started the day with a soft tone but trimmed most of their intraday losses ahead of the close.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.11 amid USD strength, market calm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.11 after German industrial output beat expectations. The market mood is upbeat amid the Mid-East calm and the greenback is gaining ground. Fed officials are speaking during the day.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3050 after Carney's dovish speech
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050 after hitting a two week low. The BOE's Carney said that weakness could trigger a prompt response by the bank, hinting at rate cuts. Brexit uncertainty is also weighing on the pound.
Cryptos: Slow-motion uptrend but fast in emotions
Ethereum is playing on the edge as it projects a good year. The market is in fear mode despite the distance from the 2018 lows. 2020 could be the year of the Ethereum outperforming Bitcoin.
WTI looks to settle below $60 as selloff on easing geopolitical tensions continues
Crude oil prices continued to push lower after suffering heavy losses on Wednesday as easing worries over a protracted US-Iran conflict and its potential negative impact on oil supply caused investors to book their profits following the sharp rally witnessed during the first half of the week.
USD/JPY: on pause ahead of US employment figures
The focus shifts to US December employment figures, to be out early Friday. Japanese yen under pressure amid persistent risk-on mood. USD/JPY retains its bullish stance trading just below the critical 109.70 area.