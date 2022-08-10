What you need to take care of on Thursday, August 11:
The greenback plummeted on the back of US inflation figures, ending the day in the red against all major rivals. The July Consumer Price Index contracted more than anticipated, down to 8.5% YoY from 9.1% in June. More relevantly, the core reading held steady at 5.9%, better than the uptick towards 6.1% anticipated.
Also, the Chinese Consumer Price Index rose by less than anticipated in July, up by 2.7% YoY from 2.5% in the previous month but below the 2.9% expected. In the same period, the Producer Price Index rose by 4.2%, well below the previous 6.1% and the expected 8%. Germany confirmed the July CPI at 7.5% YoY.
Stock markets soared with the news, as equities rallied on relief as easing US inflation should mean a less aggressive monetary tightening. Meanwhile, US government bond yields initially fell but quickly returned to pre-release levels, with the 10-year Treasury note currently yielding 2.78%.
US Federal Reserve officials hit the wires. On the one hand, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said that he does not expect the Fed is finished with rate increases and that he expects the funds rate to top out at 4%. He also expects rates to rise this year and next. On the other, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari noted that the idea of cutting interest rates early next year is unrealistic but warned that the country may enter into a recession in the near future.
The EUR/USD pair topped at 1.0368 and is now battling to retain the 1.0300 threshold. GBP/USD trades around 1.2220. Commodity-linked currencies were among the best performers amid soaring equities, with AUD/USD at 0.7080 and USD/CAD down to 1.2780.
Safe-haven currencies also appreciated against the greenback, with USD/CHF now changing hands at 0.9426 and USD/JPY trading at 132.90.
Gold was the worst performer, ending the day in the red at $1,789.30 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices benefited from Wall Street’s strength and recovered early losses. The barrel of WTI is currently at $91.60.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7080 with room to keep advancing
The AUD/USD pair retreats from a 2-month high of 0.7108, but holds on to substantial gains. Softer than anticipated US inflation brought relief to financial markets, boosting high-yielding assets.
EURUSD retreats below 1.0300 amid profit taking
The EUR/USD pair losses steam as market players book profits, and trades in the 1.0290 price zone. Optimism about receding US inflation temporarily overshadowed the European energy crisis.
Gold bulls hesitate in a risk-on environment
Gold peaked on Wednesday at $1,807.86 but was unable to retain gains. It's currently battling to overcome the $1,800 level amid the broad dollar’s weakness. The dollar collapsed after the release of the July CPI, as the inflation rate contracted more than anticipated.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: How to trap a hungry bear
Crypto markets moves higher. Placing a countertrend short is still ill-advised. Higher targets remain possible for all assets. BTC tests the lower half of an ascending channel for the third time. ETH continues displaying bearish divergence but underline market strength remains. XRP in a make-or-break situation.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!