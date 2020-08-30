Forex Today: Dollar oversold but still weak

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 31:
The dollar plunged on Friday in the aftermaths of the US Powell’s announcement last week. The Federal Reserve shifted the monetary policy, putting more emphasis on employment and saying it could let inflation run beyond the 2.0% target.
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe resigned over health issues. After eight years leading the country, Abe´s decision to step down spurred risk aversion by the end of the week. Still, he said that he would continue to lead the country until a new PM is approved.
The Pound could suffer a setback at the beginning of the week, amid news indicating that UK’s Finance Minister Sunak is considering a set of tax increases to compensate coronavirus pandemic extraordinary expenses. However, other cabinet members opposed to such a move, but instead want to consider spending cuts.
Wall Street closed with gains, despite risk-aversion dominated the first half of the day, following Abe’s resignation. US Treasury yields eased in the last trading day of the week but closed it with gains.
Gold closed with gains around $1,964 a troy ounce, after falling in the previous two weeks. Crude oil prices remained stable.
EUR/USD battles 1.19 as the dollar resumes falls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 after dollar demand related to upbeat US data faded. The greenback is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer.
USD/JPY steadies below 105.50, on track to close in red for second straight week
The USD/JPY pair fell sharply in the late Asian session and extended its slide in the remainder of the day to touch its lowest level since August 19th at 105.21.
GBP/USD soars above 1.33 on Fed-fueled dollar weakness
GBP/USD resumed its rise and hit new 2020 high above 1.33. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. End-of-week flows also boost sterling.
Gold primed for a falling channel breakout on 4H chart
Gold looks north amid a favorable technical set up on 4H chart. A test of July high at $1985 is inevitable, with eyes on $2000. Weekly closing above 100-SMA on 4H chart boosts the bullish odds.
AUD/USD has hit weekly resistance level at 0.7350
AUD/USD is one of the best performing majors as the antipodeans outperform. The pair took out a took out the previous wave high and has now extended higher. The indicators are understandably bullish.