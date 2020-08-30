Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Ethereum outperforms as crypto bulls dominate

- Bulls return on Sunday as altcoins continue to find demand.
- Bitcoin range play intact but poised for additional upside.
- Ethereum leads the advance amongst the top 3 crypto coins.
The most favorite crypto coin, Bitcoin, is looking to extend the bullish momentum while trading around the $11,600, with eyes set on the $11,800 mark. Ethereum is the top performer among the top three cryptocurrencies on Sunday. Ripple is on its way to regain the $0.28 barrier, having found solid support at $0.2741. The total market capitalization of the top 20 cryptocurrencies now stands at $368.26 billion, as cited by CoinMarketCap.
The top 3 most favorite digital assets are trading on the front foot while heading into a fresh week. Let’s look at FXStreet’s Confluence Detector tool in order to see how they are positioned on the technical charts.
BTC/USD: $11,800 on the buyers’ radar
Bitcoin extends its range play below the fierce resistance at $11,633, the confluence of SMA10 1D, Fib 61.8% 1D and 1W.
On a break above the latter, the bulls could meet minor resistance at $11,700, where the Bollinger Band 1D Middle and Fib 161.8% 1D coincide. The next soft cap is seen at $11,830, the previous week high.
On the contrary, sellers aim at the immediate downside target at $11,513, the intersection of the previous month high, Fib 23.6% 1D and Bollinger Band 1H Middle.
The convergence of the Pivot Point 1D S3 and Bollinger Band 1D Lower at $11,250 will be the next cushion. Selling pressure will intensify below the latter, opening floors for a test of $10,900, the Fib 23.6% 1M.
ETH/USD: Acceptance above $409.50 critical for the bulls
Ethereum is heading towards the robust resistance at $409.50, which the intersection of the previous day high, Pivot Point 1D R1 and SMA100 4H.
A decisive break above the aforesaid hurdle will call for a test of $413, the previous week high and Pivot Point 1D R2. The next upside target is aligned at $434.50, which is the Pivot Point 1M R2.
To the downside, the immediate cushion awaits at $405, where the SMA10 4H, Fib 23.6% 1W and 1D meet. A bunch of soft support levels is aligned below the latter, around $398 levels, the convergence of the Fib 61.8% 1D and Fib 38.2% 1W.
The confluence area of the SMA200 1H, previous day low and Pivot Point 1D S1 at $392 will be the level to beat for the ETH bears.
XRP/USD: Bullish bias intact while above $0.2740
Ripple trades with moderate gains on Sunday, with the immediate upside barrier aligned at $0.2800, the intersection of the previous day high, Fib 61.8% 1W and SMA200 1H.
The next significant hurdle is placed at $0.2823, which is SMA10 1D. The buyer interest will pick up pace above the latter, with the $0.2894 target straight in sight. That level is the confluence of the Pivot Point 1M R1 and Bollinger Band 1D Middle.
The XRP bulls are likely to remain in charge so long as the spot holds above the solid $0.2740 support, where the intraday low, SMA5 1D and SMA100 1H coincide.
Acceptance below that critical support, the $0.2693 level (Fib 38.2% 1W) could guard the further downside.
See all the cryptocurrency technical levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC bulls regain control, $11,800 back in sight
Bitcoin defies Saturday’s bearish odds, as the journey towards $11,800 resumes this Sunday. A potential bull flag spotted on the 15-minutes chart. It’s usually a bullish continuation pattern. BTC/USD trades above all major SMAs in the given timeframe.
ATOM/USD’s path of least resistance is to upside
Cosmos faces rejection just shy of $8.0 but takes out key resistance levels. ATOM/USD bulls carve out a symmetrical triangle breakout on a 1H chart. RSI suggests there is more room to the upside amid a broad buying spree.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Ethereum outperforms as crypto bulls dominate
Ethereum is the top performer among the top three cryptocurrencies on Sunday. The ETH bulls are heading towards the robust resistance at $409.50. Acceptance above that level is critical for the No. 2 coin.
BCH/USD: Symmetrical triangle breakout on 1H, more gains likely?
Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) caught a fresh bid-wave and rose as high as $273.02 before reversing towards $270 levels. The bulls are gathering pace for the next push higher, especially in the wake of a symmetrical triangle breakout confirmed on the hourly chart.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.