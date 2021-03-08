Forex Today: Dollar marches forward with yields, after robust NFP, stimulus progress eyed

Here is what you need to know on Monday, March 8:
The US dollar is on the rise on Monday after the Senate passed a modified version of the stimulus package and Friday's robust Nonfarm Payrolls figures. Rising yields and the bump in oil prices are eyed.
US ten-year Treasury yields are hovering near 1.60% and continue supporting the dollar.
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, a new 2021 trough, pushed down also by the disappointing 2.5% drop in German industrial output. The Sentix Investor Confidence figures and the European Central Bank's weekly bond-buying figures are eyed.
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, on the first day of the UK reopening ahead of a speech by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey later in the day.
Gold has been fighting over $1,700, benefiting from stimulus funds and shrugging off the increase in yields.
Jobs: The sell-off in US bonds comes after America recorded 379,000 jobs gained in February, double the early expectations. The robust labor figures raise growth prospects, yet the Federal Reserve is still concerned by the fact that some 9.5 million Americans remain out of work due to the pandemic.
Stimulus: The US Senate passed a modified version of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, ceding some ground to moderate Democrats. The legislation now returns to the House, where more liberal members of the president's party will likely support the upper chamber's version. Biden aims to sign it by the end of the week.
Oil: An attack on a critical Saudi oil export facility has failed, but boosted oil prices, sending Brent above $70 and WTI over $67. Petrol prices were propelled by the OPEC+ decision to extend production cuts.
Bitcoin has been fluctuating around $50,000, extending the battle. Ethereum trades around $1,700 and XRP is hovering around $0.45.
Five factors moving the US dollar in 2021 and not necessarily to the downside
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
Gold: Uptick might still be seen as an opportunity for XAU/USD bears
Gold consolidated its recent slide to multi-month lows and remained confined in a range on Friday. The passage of the US stimulus bill, attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities extended some support.
Dogecoin price could see a 10% to 15% upswing if this key level is conquered
Dogecoin price shows an 8% surge in the last three hours, indicating an increase in buying activity. This sudden uptick has caused DOGE to slice through the crucial level at $0.053. However, only a decisive close above this level will decide DOGE’s fate.
US Dollar Index pushes higher to 92.20 on stellar Payrolls
The march north in the greenback remains unabated and trade in fresh 2021 highs beyond the 92.00 hurdle when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).