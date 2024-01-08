Forex Today: Dollar kicked off the week on the back foot

While the greenback survives just above the 102.00 region, the risk-associated complex appears to have regained its smile at the beginning of a week dominated by the upcoming release of US inflation figures measured by the CPI.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, January 9:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) started the week with modest losses just above the 102.00 barrier amidst investors’ preference for risk-linked assets and a corrective decline in US yields across the board.
US stocks accelerated the upside and appeared on track to challenge the record high seen earlier in the month amidst the weaker dollar and a firm appetite for the risk complex.
EUR/USD left behind Friday’s inconclusive price action and printed decent gains to the 1.0980 zone, where some initial resistance turned up. Bolstering the daily uptick in the pair emerged a tepid improvement in the Investor Confidence tracked by the Sentix Index as well as better-than-expected Retail Sales readings in the euro bloc.
GBP/USD maintained the bullish bias for the fourth session in a row, regaining the 1.2700 barrier and beyond, helped by the positive risk-on sentiment.
Declining US yields and the corrective knee-jerk in the greenback favoured the daily pullback in USD/JPY to the 143.60 region, although it reclaimed the 144.00 hurdle towards the end of the NA session.
AUD/USD added to Friday’s small recovery and navigated a volatile session, eventually regaining the 0.6700 level despite the generalized bearish performance in the commodity space.
USD/CAD could not sustain an early move just past 1.3400 the figure on Monday, eventually retreating to the mid-1.3300s against the backdrop of an incipient consolidative theme.
Gold retreated to three-week lows near $2015 per troy ounce amidst traders’ repricing of the likelihood that the Fed might extend its restrictive stance for longer, particularly in response to the December NFP prints. In the same line, Silver set aside two straight sessions of losses and revisited the area below the $23.00 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD looks to consolidate gains above 0.6700 Premium
AUD/USD starts the week with humble gains beyond the 0.6700 hurdle, extending Friday’s rebound from the so-far yearly lows near 0.6650.
EUR/USD climbs above 1.0950 as risk mood improves Premium
EUR/USD advanced to the 1.0980 region just to recede a tad afterwards, always on the back of the renewed bid bias in the risk complex and the broad-based selling pressure hitting the US Dollar.
Gold lower lows open doors for a slide sub-$2,000 Premium
Gold gathered recovery momentum and rose above $2,030 after dropping to a multi-week low of $2,017 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined below 4% in the second half of the day and allowed XAU/USD to erase a large portion of its daily losses.
Bitcoin Spot ETF could receive SEC greenlight this week, BTC price eyes gains
Bitcoin Spot ETFs are likely to receive the US financial regulator’s approval as early as this week, according to a Bloomberg report. BTC holders are awaiting the SEC's greenlight on the securities product with the upcoming deadline on January 10.
Inflation dominates in the week ahead
This week brings a major focus on inflation, with tonight’s Tokyo CPI figure kicking off a period that also sees Australian, US, and Chinese consumer prices reported.