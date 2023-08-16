Forex Today: Dollar keeps rising after Fed minutes, Pound outperforms

During the Asian session, a key report to watch will be the Australian employment report. Additionally, wholesale inflation data will be released in New Zealand and Machinery Orders in Japan. Later in the day, the US will release the weekly Jobless Claims and the Philly Fed report.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 17:
The US Dollar continues to strengthen amidst risk aversion and higher Treasury yields. The DXY index reached its highest level since June, nearing 103.50, and extended its positive streak to five days. Despite this rally, the momentum of the Greenback remains firm.
The FOMC minutes revealed that some members remain concerned about inflation risks. Two members expressed a preference for keeping rates unchanged at the July meeting. Overall, the minutes indicated that the possibility of further rate hikes is still being considered if there is a rebound in inflation.
Later in the trading session, Wall Street stocks decisively turned downward. The Dow Jones lost 0.52%, marking its lowest close in a month. In the bond market, traders interpreted a hawkish message. The 10-year Treasury yield settled at 4.26%, the highest level since 2007, while the 2-year yield approached 5%.
The Pound outperformed, buoyed by positive UK inflation and retail sales data. GBP/USD finished off its highs but managed to hold above 1.2700. However, the strength of the US Dollar is limiting the upside potential for the pair.
EUR/USD broke below the 1.0900 level, increasing bearish pressure and closing at its lowest level in a month. Despite positive data from the Eurozone, it did not decisively impact the Euro. Euro area trade balance data is scheduled to be released on Thursday.
- Eurozone Industrial Production jumps 0.5% MoM in June vs. -0.1% expected
- Eurozone Preliminary GDP grows 0.3% QoQ in Q2 vs. 0.3% expected
USD/JPY has risen for eight consecutive days, climbing above 146.00. The depreciation of the Japanese Yen has drawn market participants' attention to Japanese officials and the possibility of intervention.
USD/CAD broke above 1.3500, rising towards 1.3550, reaching its highest level since early June. The pair is overbought but is seeking a new equilibrium level. The decline in crude oil prices (WTI lost 2.15%) has added weight to the Loonie.
AUD/USD extended its decline towards the 0.6400 area. The weakness is likely to persist while it remains below 0.6500. Australian labor data is set to be released on Thursday, with an expected increase of 15,000 in employment.
Australian Jobs Report Preview: Pattern points to disappointing data, downing the Aussie
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept interest rates unchanged at 5.5% as expected, which was perceived as a "hawkish hold" and briefly boosted NZD/USD. However, after the pair reached 0.5993, it resumed its decline and broke below the 0.5950 support area. It has lost ground for the seventh consecutive day.
Analysts at TD Securities on Antipodean currencies and NZD strategy:
The Antipodean currencies are having a horrid month since mid-July and there seems to be little reprieve given the shift in market sentiment. We note that the Antipodean currencies are trading more closely to the China growth narrative, risk-off sentiment and drop in equities rather than the domestic story and recent price action reflects that. We don't expect any of these factors to show a reversal soon, which puts doubt on any significant rebound for NZD in the near-term, and we are biased to selling the NZD on rallies instead of chasing it lower as NZD is in oversold territory based on the RSI daily.
Metals are facing downward pressure again. Gold is currently trading below $1,900, at five-month lows. Silver has also experienced some losses, but it is still trading above the August lows, hovering around $22.40.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD licks its wounds at six-week low under 1.0900 as Fed minutes, yields propel US Dollar
EUR/USD bears take a breather at the lowest level in six weeks while seeking fresh clues to extend the previous day’s fall. The Euro pair refreshed the multi-day low to 1.0871 late Wednesday after the Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) appeared hawkish.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.2700 amid a stronger Dollar
The Pound outperformed on Wednesday, driven by UK economic data. GBP/USD surged to 1.2766, reaching its highest level in six days. However, the pair faced headwinds from a stronger US Dollar, which led to a pullback towards the 1.2700 area.
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pierces $1,900 Premium
Gold decisively broke below $1,900 following the release of the FOMC meeting minutes. XAU/USD reached a bottom of $1,891, marking its lowest level since mid-May.
Coinbase gets approval to offer crypto futures trading to eligible US customers
Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, said Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval to roll out crypto futures trading in the US, becoming the first crypto-native exchange to offer these services alongside crypto spot trading on its platform.
WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health
Western Texas Intermediate extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand.