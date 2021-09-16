Forex Today: Dollar holds up ahead of retail sales, energy prices soar, cryptos rise

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, September 16:
The market mood is mixed as hopes of cooling US inflation are offset with soaring energy costs which threaten to undermine growth. Booster COVID-19 vaccine shots are being debated and cryptocurrencies are on the rise.
Weaker US inflation figures are insufficient to depress the dollar. A day after core inflation missed estimates, the world's largest economy reported that import prices surprisingly dropped in August. The dollar dipped but found fresh demand as investors have other reasons to worry about.
Energy: US WTI Crude Oil extended its gains and nears $73 after US inventories showed another substantial drawdown. Moreover, there is growing fear of a shortage in natural gas in Europe ahead of the winter. Worries about other commodity prices have prompted China to release several metals from its reserves.
EUR/USD has failed to move away from the 1.18 magnet, partly due to the European Central Bank's calm approach to inflation. ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks later in the day.
GBP/USD is trading near 1.38, shedding gains related to high UK inflation data. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government reshuffle resulted in no changes in key economic positions.
The focus on Thursday is on Retail Sales, which are projected to have dropped in August for the second consecutive month. Consumption is central to the US economy.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The Philly Fed Manufacturing is also of interest after the parallel read from the New York region beat estimates. Weekly jobless claims are set to bounce off the lows.
AUD/USD is trading above 0.73 after Australia reported a larger-than-expected drop in employment, 146,300 in August. NZD/USD is trading around 0.71, higher after New Zealand's outstanding growth data – the economy grew by 2.8% in the second quarter, more than double the early estimates.
Coronavirus vaccines: Data from Moderna and Pfizer shows booster shots reduce the chances of breakthrough infections and that the effect of immunization wanes over time. Experts are at odds over the necessity of third jabs. Cases remain elevated in the US and the UK, and lower in Europe.
Cryptocurrencies are edging higher, with Bitcoin trading above $48,000 and Ethereum nearing $3,700. Ada is also recovering, hovering near $2.50. Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater, said he owns a "certain amount" of Bitcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.1800, ECB’s Lagarde, US Retail Sales eyed
EUR/USD reverses recent gains, offered around intraday low near 1.1810 ahead of Thursday’s European session. Sour sentiment backs USD rebound despite pre-Fed dilemma, mixed comments from ECB policymakers. Bulls need Lagarde to join ECB hawks, softer US Retail Sales for August.
GBP/USD pares daily gains near 1.3850 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD treads water on Thursday in the early European trading hours. The pair pushed above the 1.3850 mark in the overnight session on higher-than-expected inflation data.
Gold: Break below $1,780 will shift the bias back in favour of the bears
Gold witnessed fresh selling on Wednesday and reversed the previous day's positive move to one-week tops, triggered by the softer US CPI report. A weaker dollar failed to impress bulls or lend any support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Uniswap bulls contemplate 20% gains
Uniswap price tried to undo the September 7 crash in the last 48 hours but is currently experiencing a slowdown. As the buyers recuperate, UNI is likely to go on another explosive uptrend. A 20% upswing to $31.39 is likely after a minor retracement.
US August Retail Sales Preview: Can gold turn bullish on a weak print?
The US Census Bureau will publish the Retail Sales report for August on Thursday, September 16, at 1230 GMT. Following July's contraction of 1.1%, investors expect sales to decline by 0.8% in August.