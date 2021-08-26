Forex Today: Dollar gains on renewed taper speculation

What you need to know on Friday, August 27:
The greenback ended the day with modest gains against most major rivals. Geopolitical tensions in Afghanistan and comments from US Federal Reserve Robert Kaplan, who said that September would be the time to outline tapering and start it in October, were behind the slump. James Bullard, another member of the central bank, also made comments in the same direction.
Comments from Fed officials fueled speculation about some announcement from US Federal Reserve Chief Jerome Powell on Friday, within the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell will likely refrain from anticipating a shift in monetary policy but instead reserve any announcement to the upcoming Fed September meeting. Market participants, however, maintain high expectations ahead of his speech.
The US published the second version of Q2 Gross Domestic Product, which was upwardly revised to 6.6% QoQ from the previous estimate of 6.5%, missing the expected 6.7%. Core PCE inflation in the same quarter was confirmed at 6.1%, as previously estimated.
The EUR was among the strongest USD rivals, while the GBP was the weakest. EUR/USD trades around 1.1750, while GBP/USD pierced the 1.3700 figure. Commodity-linked currencies edged lower on a daily basis, but retain most of their weekly gains. The USD/JPY pair hovered directionless around 110.00.
Gold prices seesawed between gains and losses but ended the day little changed at around $1,792 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices were also stable with WTI settling at $67.80 a barrel.
How to buy Dogecoin: Where to purchase DOGE
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stable around 1.3750 but at risk of falling
Comments from US Federal Reserve officers hinting at tapering before year-end gave a boost to the greenback and weighed lower high-yielding assets. Wall Street posts substantial losses, also affected by geopolitical tensions.
GBP/USD under pressure sub-1.3700
Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin met French President Emmanuel Macron. Hints on US Federal Reserve tapering hurt demand for high-yielding assets. GBP/USD at risk of extending its decline once blow 1.3670.
XAU/USD loses traction before testing $1,800, looks to close flat
Economic data form the US near expectations, attention on Fed Chair Powell’s speech. DXY rebounds but fails to hold above 93.00. Gold bounced sharply even amid a stronger dollar.
Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned
More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating.
US July PCE Inflation Preview: Fed taper outlook depends on Powell rather than inflation data
Core PCE inflation is expected to rise to 3.6% on a yearly basis in July. Investors could ignore the inflation report ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. EUR/USD could target 1.1900 if it manages to clear the 3-month-old descending trend line.