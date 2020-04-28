Forex Today: Dollar fights back as crude crash continues, gradual reopening in focus, US data eyed

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, April 28:
The market mood has turned somewhat mellow after an upbeat Monda. The dollar is edging higher on Tuesday, especially against commodity currencies, and gold carried down below $1,700. Easing lockdowns remain in the spotlight in the developed world, yet at different paces. Oil prices have been extending their falls and central bank action is eyed.
The crude crash continues with WTI falling below $11 and Brent getting carried under $20. According to Goldman Sachs, storage may fill up in several weeks, forcing a broader cut, which would eventually lead to prices recovering in June. Around 60 tankers are floating around Singapore, unable to unload oil.
France and Spain will publish plans to ease the lockdowns on Tuesday, as recent statistics Europe's largest countries have continued improving. Over 110,000 lives were lost in the old continent so far. Fears of a confidence-wreaking second wave are causing worries.
Tension is mounting ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting on Thursday, which may offer additional support to Europe's beleaguered economies. Spain's Unemployment is due out later on.
See ECB Preview: The only game in town could be in lockdown, three mostly negative EUR/USD scenarios
UK: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is back to work and reluctant to ease restrictions and move to Phase Two, amid issues with testing and perhaps his own near-death COVID-19 experience. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said some four million Brits applied for the government's furlough scheme. Brexit talks, which were inconclusive last week, continue.
US: Several states are moving forward with letting their stay-at-home orders lapse or removing lockdowns, buoyed by President Donald Trump who wants schools to open. The president said his administration is investigating China's actions in response to COVID-19. Infections are nearing one million in the world's largest economy, yet the pace is slowing down. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence measure for April is set to plunge, showing the impact of the lockdown.
See US Conference Board Consumer Confidence April Preview: Jobs, jobs, jobs
The Federal Reserve has announced a loosening of conditions in buying municipal debt, allowing smaller cities to participate in the scheme. The news comes ahead of the first scheduled meeting since January.
See Fed Preview: Taking a break after two months of madness? Addicted markets may fall, dollar rise
The New Zealand dollar has dropped amid growing speculation that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will set negative rates. The bank previously opened the door to debt monetization. The fall of the kiwi has somewhat weighed on the Aussie. Both currencies gained on Monday after reporting significant achievements in curbing the outbreak.
The fate of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un remains unknown. US President Donald Trump said he hopes Kim is OK but refrained from further comments about the rogue nuclear-armed nation. Rumors have been swirling in recent weeks.
Cryptocurrencies have been stabilizing on higher ground, with Bitcoin hovering around $7,700.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases have surpassed three million, and mortalities have topped 211,000, with many more feared dead as losses of life in several countries are abnormal.
Vaccine?: Researchers at the Jenner Institute at Oxford have made substantial progress in developing a vaccine that seems to work on rhesus macaque monkeys. The team aims to kick off effectiveness trials in late May and potentially have millions of vaccine doses available in September. That is the most advanced effort, but dozens of efforts are underway.
More: Reopening: Timing is tough and two assets have more room to rise regardless
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sees bull-bear tug-of-war
The EUR/USD bulls and the bears are fighting it out in the newfound trading range of 1.0727 to 1.0860. A breakdown would expose the 2020 low of 1.0636. European governments have left the ECB alone in the fight against coronavirus.
GBP/USD: US dollar pullback, UK’s pandemic fears snap four-day winning streak
GBP/USD steps back from the weekly top and trades close to 1.2400 ahead of the London open. While the USD’s return on the bulls’ radar can be considered as a primary reason for the pullback, fears of the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) resurgence also weigh on the pair.
FX Today: US-China tussle, Oil slump dent risk, Dollar regains poise; lockdown easing eyed
A sense of caution prevailed across the financial markets in Asia this Tuesday, in the face of the renewed US-China conflict over the latter’s coronavirus response. Further, the ongoing slump in oil prices also dampened the investors’ sentiment.
Gold: Breaches $1700, extending three-day declines
Gold extends the previous two-day downside, $1,700 taken out by bears. US dollar pullback, optimism surrounding ease of global lockdown restrictions weigh on the bullion. Declines in oil prices fail to put a floor under the safe-haven.
EURO and USD – Watch for losses this week
This is a big week for the US dollar and euro. There are monetary policy meetings by Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank along with first quarter GDP numbers scheduled for release. The first look at Q1 GDP is always more market moving than later reports.