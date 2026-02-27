The AUD/USD pair attracts fresh buyers following the previous day's modest pullback and holds steady above the 0.7100 mark through the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices seem poised to register gains for the sixth straight week and remain within striking distance of a three-year peak, touched earlier this month.

The AUD/USD pair holds above the rising 100-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the 4-hour chart, keeping the recent series of higher lows intact on the back of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) hawkish stance. Adding to this, the Relative Strength Index at 58 stays above its midline, signalling firm but not stretched upside momentum.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line trades marginally above its signal line in positive territory, and the steady, shallow positive histogram reinforces a controlled bullish tone rather than an impulsive breakout phase. This warrants caution for the AUD/USD bulls as reduced Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut bets underpin the US Dollar (USD).

Initial resistance emerges near 0.7130, where recent intraday highs cluster, followed by a higher barrier at 0.7160 that would need to yield to extend the advance. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 0.7090, with the 0.7050 region, aligned with the 100-period exponential moving average, acting as a more important floor for the short-term structure.

A clear break below 0.7050 would weaken the upside bias and expose 0.7020 as the next support area, while holding above 0.7090 keeps the focus on a retest of 0.7130 and then 0.7160.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

AUD/USD 4-hour chart