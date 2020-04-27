Trump: US is doing a serious investigation of China's actions in response to the coronavirus outbreak

US President Donald Trump has been speaking today in a White House Press briefing. Trump's comments are flipping from one subject to the next but are centred around reopening the US economy.

Trump is foreseeing schools soon welcoming students back as US states to begin to thaw the freeze they put on daily life in hopes of slowing the global coronavirus pandemic, even though there are only a few weeks left of classes in most schools' terms.

"I think you'll see a lot of schools open up, even if it's for a very short time," Trump said from the Rose Garden, where he also said "young people seem to do very well" in terms of "what this vicious virus goes after."

Key notes

All parts of the country are either in good shape or in all cases getting better in terms of coronavirus.

Trump says he thinks a lot of schools will open up even if only for a short period of time.

no one knows where the North Korean leader is yet.

Says we will have a fantastic next year and 4q will be spectacular.

Trump confirmed he is not thinking of changing election date.

Travel restrictions on europe will depend how they are recovering from virus impact.

Trump blames China

However, Trump has also emphasized that the US is doing a "serious investigation of China's actions in response to the coronavirus outbreak". Trump has been casting blame over Beijing for a lack of transparency over the true extent of the outbreak in China — where cases were first reported. In retaliation, Beijing suggested that Washington might be the real source of the global pandemic.

This obviously puts the trade deal in jeopardy and certainly meaning that we are miles away from a second phase. It could even mean that both teams would have to start effectively from scratch.