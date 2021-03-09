Forex Today: Dollar eases, but bulls persist

What you need to know on Wednesday, March 10:
The greenback gave up some ground amid easing US government bond yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled around 1.54% after hitting 1.62%. A scarce macroeconomic calendar exacerbated yield-related trading.
Global stocks advanced, overshadowing demand for the American currency. The Nasdaq was the best performer, catching up after the tech route from these last few days. The index advanced over 4% and had its best day since last November.
USD rivals advanced unevenly. The EUR/USD pair hovers around the 1.1900 level, while GBP/USD approaches the 1.3900 figure. The USD/JPY pair retreated sharply after reaching a fresh 2021 high at 109.23.
The commodity-linked bloc advanced unevenly against their American rival. The AUD/USD pair retook the 0.7700 threshold as gold prices were firmly up. Spot settled at $1,717 a troy ounce. USD/CAD fell just marginally, as crude oil prices edged lower, with WTI ending the day at $63.90 a barrel. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that it lowered its forecast for global oil demand growth by 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.32 million bpd in 2021.
Dogecoin price could reach $1, says billionaire Mark Cuban
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton says EU to give ok to JNJ vaccine within days or hours
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits 1.19 as US yields retreat
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, up from the 2021 lows of 1.1836 as US ten-year yields fall from the highs above 1.60%. China's stock intervention helps improve the market mood the passage of US stimulus is eyed.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3850 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is taking advantage of the upbeat market mood to gain ground and recapture 1.3850. The mix of weaker US yields, BOE Governor Bailey's pushback against negative rates and the UK's progress on vaccines is boosting cable.
XAU/USD could extend recovery with a daily close above $1,720
The XAU/USD pair dropped to its lowest level since early June of 2020 at $1,676 on Monday but reversed its course with the greenback coming under strong selling pressure.
EU Commissioner Thierry Breton says EU to give ok to JNJ vaccine within days or hours
EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton says the EU is poised to give approval to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine within the next few days or hours, according to Reuters.
US Dollar Index: Decent support emerged around 92.00
After climbing to fresh yearly highs in the mid-92.00s, DXY sparked a move lower to the 92.00/91.90 band.