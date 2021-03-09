Breaking: EU Commissioner Thierry Breton says EU to give ok to JNJ vaccine within days or hours

EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton says the EU is poised to give approval to the Johnson & Johnson covid-19 vaccine within the next few days or hours, according to Reuters.

The EU has been hoping to source other vaccines as its covid-19 vaccination program lags behind the UK and US. But JNJ is reported to be struggling to meet its EU delivery goals in the second quarter of 2021 according to Reuters, citing sources. Johnson & Johnson is to deliver 55 million covid vaccines to the EU in Q2 2021.

The EU has been hoping that the authorization of the JNJ vaccine will help speed up its lagging vaccination program, as the JNJ jab is a single shot dose and can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures.

"Aligned with our agreement, we expect to begin supplying our commitment of 200 million doses to the European Union in the second quarter of 2021," J&J said in a statement, declining to comment on possible delays or the second-quarter target-Reuters. Thierry Breton is quoted as saying "I will officially engage with J&J' after European Medicines Agency approval", again from Reuters.

Market Reaction

Shares in Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) are trading at $159.6 up 1.4% at the time of writing on Tuesday.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to accuracy, completeness, or the suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.