Forex Today: Dollar eases as sentiment improves

Here is what you need to know Tuesday, October 29th:
Trading kick-started in slow-motion, with major pairs confined to tight intraday days during the first half of the day. The perception of risk improved during US trading hours, keeping the USD under selling pressure.
US President Trump said that they are “ahead of schedule” with finalizing phase one of the trade agreement with China, further fueling the positive sentiment. US Treasury yields advanced, with the benchmark yield on the 10-year Treasury note reaching 1.86%.
UK PM Johnson put before the Parliament his motion to hold a general election next September 12, which was rejected, as expected. Johnson then announced that he would try to bypass the majority rule by introducing a new one-line piece of legislation that would effectively override the current election law. Fears about a hard-Brexit receded.
Wall Street flirted with record highs, trimming part of its intraday gains ahead of the close. The yen and the gold edged sharply lower.
Cryptocurrencies consolidated weekend gains, speculative interest digesting Chinese regulation’s news.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles with 1.1100, remains under pressure
The EUR/USD pair is struggling around the 1.1100 figure but capped by a Fibonacci resistance around 1.1110. The better performance of equities on the back of solid earnings reports plays against the greenback.
GBP/USD holds on to daily gains around 1.2850
The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its daily range, backed by EU’s decision to grant a 90-day Brexit “flextension.” UK Parliament rejected PM Johnson's motion for an election on December 12.
USD/JPY advances to fresh multi-month highs above 109
The USD/JPY pair spent the previous week moving sideways in an extremely tight range near the 108.50 mark and stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Monday before gaining traction during the American trading hours.v
Gold slumps to $1,490 area on rallying US T-bond yields
The XAU/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways above the $1,500 handle but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute and Wall Street's strong performance at the opening made it difficult for safe-haven assets find demand.
China breaks the bank with their bet on Blockchain
Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.