Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 19:
- Trade: Contradicting reports about US-Sino trade talks keeps investors nervous. While the administration has extended Huawei's license to do business with American companies, reporters in Beijing are suggesting that officials are skeptical about reaching a broad trade deal soon. The US dollar remains on the back foot while Gold is consolidating its gains.
- UK Elections: Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will confront each other in a televised debate later today, as opinion polls continue showing a double-digit lead for the Conservatives. Both men disappointed businesses on Monday with their speeches to the Confederation of British Industry. GBP/USD is holding its ground closer to 1.30.
- Brexit: Markets are also worried about what happens when the transition period expires at the end of 2020. The EU's Sabine Weyand reportedly sees only a "bare-bones" trade deal or a hard exit on WTO terms.
- Fed: Eric Rosengren, President of the Boston branch of the Federal Reserve, has expressed concern about cutting interest rates too much, thus exhausting valuable tools that would be missing in a recession. Rosengren's boss Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, was summoned to the White House early on Monday. While President Donald Trump said the meeting was "cordial," he also protested against the Fed's policies. Trump would like to see lower rates. John Williams of the New York Fed will speak later today.
- AUD/USD is on the back foot after the meeting minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia have shown some concern about the global slowdown and readiness to cut interest rates once again.
- Cryptocurrencies have been extending their falls, with Bitcoin trading around $8,100.
More Trump Impeachment: Markets will not like any replacement
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.
GBP/USD extends gains ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is holding onto gains below 1.30 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a solid lead.
USD/JPY recovers a major part of its early lost ground, comfortable above mid-108.00s
Renewed US-China trade uncertainty kept exerting some pressure on Tuesday. Stability in equities/slightly positive US bond yields helped limit further downside.
Gold: 100-day SMA, 11-week-old trendline cap immediate recovery
Gold’s recovery from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement fails to sustained beyond an eight-day high as it slips to $1,470 ahead of Tuesday’s European open. Prices are likely to revisit the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $1,445.
China Walking Back Trade Deal
Earlier today, CNBC’s Eunice Yoon tweeted that the “mood is pessimistic regarding US-China trade deal being passed; China is trouble after US President Trump said no tariff rollback- Strategy is to talk.