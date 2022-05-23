What you need to take care of on Tuesday, May 24:
The greenback weakened on the first trading day of the week, amid a better market mood. US President Joe Biden said to be studying cutting tariffs on Chinese imports, which could save up to $80 billion in taxes for the country. Biden also called on OPEC to raise oil production, in the hopes it would help to cool down inflationary pressures. His comments helped to keep stocks afloat throughout the day, despite persistent inflation and growth-related concerns.
The EUR/USD pair flirts with 1.0700, helped by European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. She said she expects the facilities program to end “very early” in the third quarter of the year, leaving policymakers in a position to exit negative interest rates by the end of the quarter. Also, this would allow a rate hike to take place in July, in line with forward guidance, according to Lagarde.
GBP/USD trades around 1.2580, also holding on to intraday gains, despite worrisome Brexit news. The UK has been long supporting the case to modify the Northern Ireland Protocol amid the barriers it creates in Northern Ireland and aims to legislate against it within the upcoming weeks.
Commodity-linked currencies benefited from the better tone of equities. AUD/USD trades around 0.7100, while USD/CAD is in the 1.2780 region.
The Swiss Franc appreciated against the greenback, with the pair now at around 0.9660, while USD/JPY is pretty much unchanged on a daily basis, trading at around 127.80.
Gold posted a modest advance and finished the day at $1,854 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices edged marginally lower, with WTI changing hands at $110.30 a barrel.
May preliminary S&P Global PMIs for major economies are due on Tuesday.
XRP price prompts fear amongst investors as technicals signal another sell-off
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.7100 ahead of growth-related data
AUD/USD trades around the 0.7100 level, holding on to Monday gains. Investors stayed away from the greenback while high-yielding assets advanced on relief news. The preliminary estimates of May S&P Global PMIs to set the tone on Tuesday.
EUR/USD keeps nearing 1.0700 on Lagarde hawkish words
The EUR/USD pair maintained the positive tone throughout the day, trading early Tuesday at its highest in a month. ECB President Lagarde hinting at a rate hike in July underpinned the shared currency.
Gold loses steam amid a better market mood
Spot gold peaked at $1,865.38 a troy ounce on Monday, but the rally lost steam after Wall Street’s open, now trading at around $1,851. The positive tone of equities undermines demand for the safe-haven metal, while the greenback remains out of investors’ radar.
XRP prompts fear amongst investors as technicals signal another sell-off
Ripple has investors questioning how low the digital remittance token can fall. As other cryptos are positioning for an anticipated countertrend spike, XRP diverges from the pact, hinting at another drop in the coming weeks.
US S&P Global May PMI Preview: Recession worries are high, but what of probabilities? Premium
Is the US headed for a recession? Equity markets think so and currency traders seem to agree. Credit markets are torn between the Fed’s declared intentions and a suspicion that a recession would put paid to the central bank's tightening policy.