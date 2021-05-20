Forex Today: Dollar continues to dance at the rhythm of yields

What you need to know on Friday, May 21:
The dollar gave back the ground gained post-FOMC Minutes, ending Thursday down against all of its major rivals. Government bond yields retreated as investors digested the latest Federal Reserve’s announcement. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dropped to 1.627% after flirting with the 1.70% threshold on Wednesday.
Global equities recovered, with all European and American indexes closing in the green and weighing on the greenback. US techs led the recovery in the US, following an encouraging employment-related report, which showed that unemployment claims continued to shrank.
EUR/USD and GBP/USD trimmed post-FOMC losses and approached the monthly highs set earlier this week. Commodity-linked currencies also advanced, despite the poor performance of gold and oil. The bright metal was unable to retain intraday gains and finished the day around $ 1,876 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices were down to fresh weekly lows, with WTI ending the day at $ 62.10 a barrel.
Bitcoin price capitulates while whales buy BTC at a discount
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the monthly high
The EUR/USD pair recovered the ground lost after the Fed Meeting’s Minutes, trading by the end of Thursday around the 1.2215 level. The market shrugged off the dismal mood ever since the day started, as most Asian indexes closed in the green, leading to gains among their European and American counterparts
GBP/USD waiting for a bullish breakout
The GBP/USD pair bounced back, and trades near a daily high of 1.4189 as demand for the dollar receded. The market continues trading according to expectations of rising inflationary pressures in the US and how those could affect the Federal Reserve monetary policy.
XAU/USD looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Shiba Inu to rally by 50%
SHIB price suffered a significant crash along with the top altcoins. Now, SHIB is approaching a turning point as it prepares to rally following a period of underperformance. Vitalik Buterin has drastically reduced the token supply, and speculators believe this could be an eventful beginning to a breakout.
Equities on the front-foot despite taper talk
Fed minutes may have highlighted the potential for tapering in the months ahead, yet markets are taking a more constructive approach. Widespread gains have brought calm after yesterdays jitters, although plans to allow Iran to ramp-up oil exports cast a shadow on Crude markets.