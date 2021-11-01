Forex Today: Dollar bulls on pause ahead of critical central banks’ announcements

What you need to know on Tuesday, November 2:
The greenback edged lower against most major rivals on Monday, but its bullish potential remains intact. Market participants were cautiously optimistic pushing global equities higher and favoring a modest uptick in government bond yields. However, several central banks will unveil fresh decisions on monetary policy, including the RBA on Tuesday, US Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the Bank of England on Thursday. All of them are expected to introduce changes to their monetary policies, amid persistent inflationary pressures.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1600, while GBP/USD remained under pressure in the 1.33660 price zone.
The positive tone of equities helped AUD/USD to recover above the 0.7500 threshold heading into the RBA’s monetary policy announcement. The USD/CAD pair trades around 1.2369.
Commodities are ending Monday with gains, with gold trading around $1,792 a troy ounce and WTI flirting with $84.00 a barrel.
Wall Street advanced, although gains were modest. Treasury yields ticked higher, although that on the 10-year Treasury note stood below 1.60%.
Shiba Inu prints bullish continuation pattern towards $0.00011
EUR/USD reclaims 1.1600 but with limited strength
EUR/USD trades just above the 1.1600 level, amid a better market mood. Dismal German figures put a cap to the rally, instead backed by the decreased dollar’s demand.
GBP/USD remains on the back foot below 1.3700
GBP/USD is under pressure below 1.3700, trying to find its feet after Friday’s severe blow. After the latest data from the US revealed that input price pressures in the manufacturing sector remained at elevated levels in October, the dollar continues to hold its ground against its rivals.
Gold: Cautious optimism underpins the metal
Gold is in recovery mode this Monday, trading in the $1,791 price zone. Market participants are cautiously optimistic ahead of multiple central banks’ announcements, with the Fed and the BoE expected to announce tightening changes to their monetary policies before the year-end.
Shiba Inu price was undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises for October. Very few cryptocurrencies in October can claim a monthly close of over 830% from the open. Will Shiba Inu go higher, or is a deeper retracement coming?
Manufacturing activity still strong despite persistent supply issues
October's ISM manufacturing report demonstrates that activity remains strong despite persistent supply issues. The overall index slid to 60.8 last month, largely due to a 6.9 point drop in new orders.