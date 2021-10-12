Forex Today: Deteriorating mood fuels greenback´s demand

What you need to know on Wednesday, October 13:
Market participants kept struggling for a catalyst as the macroeconomic calendar remained scarce. Overall, risk-aversion dominates the scene amid Chinese headwinds related to financial stability and the ongoing energy crisis.
Furthermore, the International Monetary Fund lowered its global growth forecast amid "seeing major supply disruptions around the world that are also feeding inflationary pressures, which are quite high and financial risk taking also is increasing, which poses an additional risk to the outlook."
The American dollar gathered momentum during US trading hours, helped by comments from US Federal Reserve officials aligned with soon-to-come tapering. Vice-Chair Richard Clarida said, "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," adding that gradual tapering of assets purchases could conclude mid-2022.
Federal Reserve Raphael Bostic noted that inflation is well above Fed's 2% goal, noting that persistent supply chain issues will probably last longer than initially anticipated. Hence, policymakers need to watch carefully to ensure that pandemic-induced pressures do not cause long-term inflation expectations to become unanchored.
Across the pond, dismal German data undermined demand for the shared currency. The EUR/USD pair fell to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1524, holding nearby as the day ended.
The GBP/USD pair hovers around 1.3590, undermined by the dollar's demand, and despite speculation the Bank of England could raise interest rates before year-end to counter inflationary pressures.
The AUD/USD pair held on to gains near 0.7350, although the sour tone of equities prevented it from advancing further. USD/CAD fell to 1.2433, a fresh 2-month low as crude oil prices held at multi-year highs. WTI settled at $80.60 a barrel.
Gold attempted to rally but changed course in the US afternoon, ending the day with modest gains around $1,760 a troy ounce.
Solana bound for further losses as SOL eyes $125
EUR/USD consolidates losses near fresh 2021 lows
EUR/USD remains under selling pressure and trades around 1.1530. Dismal German data and Fed’s speakers hinting at soon-to-come tapering weighing on the pair. A sour market mood adds to dollar’s strength.
GBP/USD struggles to pull away from 1.3600
GBP/USD edged higher during the European trading hours but lost its traction in the second half of the day. Nevertheless, the pair met support around 1.3570 and returned to 1.3600, where it closed on Monday.
Gold sellers still willing to add shorts around critical Fibonacci resistance
The IMF downgraded its global growth forecast amid supply disruption and increasing financial risk. US government bond yields ticked lower as Wall Street suffered another setback. XAU/USD is technically neutral and confined to familiar Fibonacci levels.
Shiba Inu price has one-way ticket toward $0.00003500
Shiba Inu price action is still in a bull run since the end of September. After a bullish spike in SHIB price, some profit-taking occurred, and the price started to fade. Bulls kept their cards close to their chest and saw their bull run restored in full with $0.00003535 as target.
Trading US Inflation with EUR/USD: Five scenarios, market bias and levels to watch
To taper or not to taper, and by how much? Those are the questions for the Federal Reserve and for the dollar – and the Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) for September can provide some answers.