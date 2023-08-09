Forex Today: Currencies maintain calm ahead of US CPI

The key event of the day will be the US CPI report for July. During the Asian session, wholesale inflation data is due in Japan, and in Australia, the Melbourne Institute Inflation Expectations report.
Here is what you need to know on Thursday, August 10:
Thursday is the key day in a relatively quiet week in terms of economic data, with the focus on US inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is expected to show a rebound in the annual rate from 3% to 3.3%, while the Core rate is anticipated to remain at 4.8%. The weekly Jobless Claims report will also be relevant.
US CPI Preview: Forecasts from 10 major banks, monthly pace should hold at 0.2%
The inflation figures in the US are likely to trigger volatility, and market participants are eagerly awaiting the data. Prior to the report, the US Dollar posted mixed results on Wednesday, maintaining relative strength overall.
US stocks experienced a decline, with the Nasdaq falling 1.17% and the Dow Jones losing 0.54%. Crude oil prices, on the other hand, rose to fresh multi-month highs, with the WTI barrel climbing 1.60% and breaking above $84.00.
The US 10-year Treasury auction received decent demand. Its yield fell modestly to 4.01%, while the 2-year rebounded to 4.80%.
In a quiet session for currencies, the US Dollar Index experienced a marginal decline, consolidating around 102.50 as market participants await US inflation data.
EUR/USD modestly rose to 1.0970 as the Euro outperformed following the Italian government's decision to water down its windfall tax on banks by implementing caps on payouts. The European Central Bank (ECB) will release its Economic Bulletin, and Italy will report the final reading of July inflation.
USD/CHF rose for the second consecutive day but remains below 0.88000. EUR/CHF rebounded from 0.9580 to 0.9630 on Wednesday after the clarification regarding Italy's new windfall tax on banks.
GBP/USD remains range-bound around 1.2750. On Friday, the UK will report GDP and Industrial Production data.
USD/CAD marginally rose, closing slightly above 1.3420 but still far from its highs.
Analysts at Commerzbank on the Loonie:
The Bank of Canada surprisingly ended its interest rate pause at the beginning of June. It has since raised the key interest rate in two steps to 5%. Market expectations that it would raise rates further by the end of the year crumbled recently, which weighed on the CAD at the beginning of August, as did global factors. However, we maintain our outlook and see moderate CAD recovery potential in the medium term.
AUD/USD traded within Tuesday's range, remaining stagnant near 0.6540. The bias continues to favor the downside, influenced by cautious market sentiment and declining commodity prices. On Thursday, the Melbourne Institute is set to release the inflation expectations report.
NZD/USD recorded its lowest daily close in two months around 0.6050 but managed to hold above the key support level of 0.6030.
Gold prices continued to decline, marking the third consecutive day of losses and recording the lowest daily close in a month at $1,914. Similarly, Silver also lost ground, falling to $22.65. Precious metals remain under pressure, struggling to initiate a sustainable recovery and showing no signs of a correction.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.1000 ahead of US CPI Premium
EUR/USD is consolidating below 1.1000, after rising modestly on Wednesday boosted by a stronger Euro. The US Dollar, on the other hand, remains calm as market participants eagerly await the highly-anticipated inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD steady around 1.2720 as DXY stays quiet at 102.50
On Wednesday, GBP/USD experienced a modest decline as the market remained calm in anticipation of the upcoming release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Thursday. The UK is set to report growth data on Friday.
Gold: XAU/USD extends decline, approaches $1,900 Premium
Gold prices turned south in the American session, and XAU/USD trades at its lowest in a month at around $1,917 a troy ounce. The US Dollar started the day giving back some of its latest gains amid the better performance of global stocks.
Down but not out: Cardano price might be primed for a comeback
Cardano price is seemingly bouncing back even though the broader market is still far from noting an alt season.
DJIA stock futures rise on Wednesday ahead of Disney earnings
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is projecting an advance at the open on Wednesday with DJIA futures advancing 0.2% at the time of writing. The index reversed course on Tuesday following Monday’s 1.16% gain.