What you need to take care of on Tuesday, June 14:
Financial markets started the week in risk-off mode, a follow-through of Friday’s negative sentiment after the US reported inflation kept rising in May to reach a multi-decade high. Market participants are looking for a potential 75 bps rate hike as the US Federal Reserve meets this week.
The macroeconomic calendar remained empty, which exacerbated risk-related trading. Wall Street remained pressured while heading into the close, with the three major indexes settling at their lowest since last January. The
The EUR/USD pair trades near the 1.0400 level, while the GBP/USD pair bottomed at a 2-year low of 1.2106, holding near-by at the time being. Commodity-linked currencies also collapsed. AUD/USD trades around 0.6920, while USD/CAD soared to 1.2890. The USD/JPY pair closed the day with a third consecutive doji at around 134.30.
Gold edged lower, with XAU/USD now changing hands at around $1,823 a troy ounce. Crude oil prices continued to advance, with WTI now trading at $120.70 a barrel.
The yield on the US 10-year Treasury note finished the day at 3.37% after peaking at 3.44%, its highest since before the pandemic.
The US Federal Reserve will be the first but not the only central bank to announce its monetary policy decision. The Switzerland National Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will also announce their decisions in the upcoming days.
If the US Federal Reserve steps up its bet, it won’t take long until the rest follow such a lead. In the meantime, financial markets will see the decision as mounting concerns about a possible recession, which will translate into more panic selling.
AUD/USD approaches its year low amid panic selling
The AUD/USD pair trades at its lowest in over a month and nears 0.6900 as speculative interest rushes away from high-yielding assets. Soaring US inflation spurred fears the US central bank will take even more aggressive measures this week.
EUR/USD flirts with 1.0400 amid fears the Fed will lift the bet
The EUR/USD pair is under renewed selling pressure as the day ends amid lingering risk aversion. Stocks collapsed as market rumours hint at the US Federal Reserve raising rates by 75 bps rather than the 50 bps planned.
Gold: Lower lows hint at a bearish continuation
Gold edged lower on Monday as investors rushed into the greenback in a risk-averse environment. XAU traded as low as $1,823.39, now changing hands at around $1,830. Financial markets are all about skyrocketing US Treasury yields after the country released its latest inflation figures on Friday.
Is it a good time to buy Bitcoin after the recent crash?
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
