Forex Today: A slow start to the week for currencies

During the Asian session, Australia is set to release important data, including the Westpac Consumer Sentiment and NAB Business Confidence surveys. Additionally, China will release trade data later in the session.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, August 8:
Wall Street began the week on a positive note, with the Dow Jones gaining 1.15% and the Nasdaq rising by 0.61%. The risk-on sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which experienced a decline during the American session. The US Dollar Index finished the day flat, hovering around the 102.00 level. The US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.1% and the 2-year yield declined to 4.76%.
Tuesday will be quiet in terms of economic data. During the Asian session, Australia will release consumer confidence data, and China will report trade numbers. It is expected that exports will contract by 12.5% and imports by 5% compared to the previous year. Later in the day, the final German Consumer Price Index will be released. The US and Canada will also release trade data. Market participants are primarily focused on the upcoming US inflation data scheduled for release on Thursday and Friday.
The EUR/USD finished around 1.1000 after recovering from losses and is currently holding onto the gains made after the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report. The pair is moving between the 20-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA). Germany reported a 1.5% contraction in Industrial Production for June.
Dr. Jörg Krämer, Chief Economist at Commerzbank Research:
The unexpectedly sharp drop in German industrial production in June (-1.5%) provides a foretaste of the poor production figures that are on the horizon for the coming months. This is because the trend in new orders has been pointing downwards for a long time. Moreover, according to surveys, companies have already worked off the orders left over during Corona. The German economy is likely to contract again in the second half of the year.
GBP/USD extended its recovery but lost momentum below 1.2800. The UK is scheduled to release growth data on Friday. Meanwhile, EUR/GBP dropped to 0.8600, reaching the 20-day SMA.
USD/JPY rose on Monday, supported by higher government bond yields and improved risk appetite, climbing to 142.50. The bias remains to the upside, but there is a lack of strong conviction.
AUD/USD continues to consolidate around 0.6570, with the primary bias being to the downside. A break above 0.6600 could potentially strengthen the Australian Dollar. NZD/USD is trading sideways near 0.6100, holding onto its losses from last week. Antipodean currencies are still impacted by the decline in commodity prices.
Gold failed to hold above $1,940 and remains vulnerable, with the potential to reach monthly lows. Silver tumbled 2% and closed at $23.10, marking its lowest level in almost a month.
USD/CAD is indeed moving sideways, facing resistance at the 100-day SMA and the 1.3400 area. The pair closed again near 1.3360, and technical indicators suggest a weakening upside momentum.
Cryptocurrencies , including Bitcoin trading near $29,200 and Ethereum around $1,825, have been mostly trading sideways. Crude oil prices experienced a slight decline, with WTI managing to recover from losses and closing above $82.00.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges higher towards 0.6600 ahead of China/US trade numbers amid mixed markets
AUD/USD stays defensive near 0.6575 after posting a gradual three-day rebound from the lowest level since early June. The Aussie pair witnessed a sluggish start to the key week amid an absence of major data/events, as well as mixed concerns about the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move.
EUR/USD stays defensive around 1.1000 as German data prods ECB hawks, Fed talks appear mixed
EUR/USD treads water around 1.1000 amid the early hours of Tuesday’s Asian session, after probing a two-day uptrend the previous day. The US Dollar’s inability to defend the week-start gains contrasts with the recession fears from the bloc to trouble the Euro traders.
Gold stays vulnerable to testing $1,915 support amid firmer US Treasury bond yields
Gold stays depressed around $1,935 after beginning the trading week with mild losses. The XAU/USD manages to keep the bears on board amid technical breakdown, as well as the firmer prints of the United States Treasury bond yields, despite a sluggish US Dollar ahead of this week’s inflation data from the US and China.
Ethereum could become internet’s money layer as PayPal issues PYUSD stablecoin as an ERC-20 token
Ethereum (ETH) price is suffering in the wake of Bitcoin’s falling dominance, recording lower highs and lower lows as overhead pressure continues to abound. Nevertheless, this gloomy outlook has not prevented the Ethereum blockchain from contending as a potential money layer for the internet.
Key inflation data releases to watch out for this week
The week ahead has plenty to look forward to for investors, as the earnings season continues on and a range of highly anticipated inflation data becomes available from the likes of China and the US among others.