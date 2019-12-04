Fonterra raises its farmgate milk price to NZD7.30/kg.
Key notes
- Says global dairy mkt is in ‘favour of demand’.
- Milk price range seen at nzd7.00 - 7.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD challenges 1.3100 amid UK elections, disappointing US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a 7-month high. Speculation about PM Johnson's victory is boosting the pound while disappointing ADP data is weighing. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI marginally missed with 53.9.
EUR/USD tops 1.11 after weak ADP NFP
EUR/USD has extended its gains and topped 1.11 after ADP NFP badly disappointed with 67K. Trade headlines are moving markets as well.
USD/CAD tumbles down on BOC decision
USD/CAD is dropping sharply to 1.3230 after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged but adding hawksih commentary. While the BOC expressed concerns related to trade conflict, it is praising the resilience of the Canadian economy.
Where to expect a bullish break: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash & Litecoin
At the time of the American session opening, it seems that the US dawn has brought a new bullish movement among the market's leading cryptocurrencies.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.