Fonterra Provides updates To 2020/21 Milk Price Forecasts have been released as follows:

Fonterra Lowers 12 Month Skim Milk Powder Auction Volume By 10000 Tons.

Fonterra Raises 2020-21 Milk Price Forecast Midpoint To NZ$6.40.

Fonterra Raises 2020-21 Milk Price Forecast To NZ$5.90 To NZ$6.90/KG.

Fonterra Cuts 2019-20 Milk Price Forecast Midpoint To NZ$7.15.

Cites An Improvement In Market Conditions In China.

The company is responsible for approximately 30% of the world's dairy exports and with revenue exceeding NZ$17.2 billion, is New Zealand's largest company

