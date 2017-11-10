FOMC Minutes: Many Fed officials saw another rate hike warranted this year

FOMC Minutes: Many Fed officials saw another rate hike warranted this yearBy Eren Sengezer
The minutes from the Federal Reserve’s September (19th & 20th) monetary policy meeting have been released, revealing that many Fed officials saw another rate hike warranted this year.
Key highlights (via Reuters):
- Many Fed officials saw another rate hike warranted this year
- Many Fed officials concerned low-inflation not only transitory
- A few Fed officials wanted hikes delayed until inflation higher
- Some patience warranted while assessing inflation
- Several Fed officials said hike should hinge on incoming data
- A few officials pointed to upside inflation risks due to tight jobs
- Fed officials saw next few inflation reports affected by storms
- Most officials saw wages picking up as labor market strengthens
