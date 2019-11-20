FOMC minutes: Key event ahead – Danske Bank

The Danske Bank analysts highlight the key event risks lined up for release in the day ahead.

Key Quotes:

“Following a few quiet days on the data front, the Riksbank is set to present its Financial Stability report today. This will most likely contain the usual messages about risks associated with household indebtedness, as well as banks' funding and appropriate capital buffers. We expect no major news in today's report.

The ECB will also present its Financial Stability report today and chief economist Lane will speak.

In the US, FOMC meeting minutes are due for release. At the October meeting, the Fed cut its target range by 25bp to 1.50-1.75% as expected, but it seems that the Fed now wants to stay on hold to monitor how things play out. As there is a clear division in the committee, it will be interesting to see if the minutes will give us any information on the different stances within the Fed. We believe that the Fed will deliver one more cut in three to six months, as we still believe the US economy is fragile.”