FOMC minutes: Key event ahead – Danske Bank

The Danske Bank analysts highlight the key event risks lined up for release in the day ahead.
Key Quotes:
“Following a few quiet days on the data front, the Riksbank is set to present its Financial Stability report today. This will most likely contain the usual messages about risks associated with household indebtedness, as well as banks' funding and appropriate capital buffers. We expect no major news in today's report.
The ECB will also present its Financial Stability report today and chief economist Lane will speak.
In the US, FOMC meeting minutes are due for release. At the October meeting, the Fed cut its target range by 25bp to 1.50-1.75% as expected, but it seems that the Fed now wants to stay on hold to monitor how things play out. As there is a clear division in the committee, it will be interesting to see if the minutes will give us any information on the different stances within the Fed. We believe that the Fed will deliver one more cut in three to six months, as we still believe the US economy is fragile.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto range amid trade tensions, ahead of FOMC minutes
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050, within familiar ranges. The US Senate's support of Hong Kong protesters has aggravated tensions with China. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD is on the back foot after the Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, after Labour leader Corbyn beat expectations in his debate with PM Johnson. Further opinion polls are awaited.
USD/JPY reverses an early dip to near 1-week lows, focus shifts to FOMC minutes
Reviving safe-haven demand benefitted the JPY and exerted some follow-through pressure. A modest USD rebound helped bounce off lows ahead of the latest FOMC meeting minutes. A sustained move beyond 109.00 handle (200-DMA) needed to confirm near-term bullish bias.
Gold climbs to near 2-week tops, beyond $1475 supply zone
Gold edged higher through the early European session on Wednesday and climbed to near two-week tops, just above the $1475 region in the last hour.
FOMC Minutes October 29-30 Preview: Reinforcing the rate pause
The completion of the Federal Reserve’s “insurance policy”, so named by Chairman Powell, has bought the base rate to 1.50%-1.75% where it was a little more than a year ago on the first of May 2018.