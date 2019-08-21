FOMC Minutes amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

According to Danske Bank analysts, the main data release today is the FOMC minutes from the July meeting, which we get tonight.

Key Quotes

“A lot has happened since the last meeting so the minutes may seem hawkish in the current context.”

“Today, PM Boris Johnson is meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel to, among other things, discuss Brexit. In his letter Monday, Johnson made it clear that the backstop needs to be removed for the withdrawal deal to pass the House of Commons but the EU has repeatedly rejected this, as it sees it as a necessary insurance policy to avoid a hard border. The swift refusal yesterday led to a depreciation of GBP.”