Since the COVID-19 crisis, the European equity market recovery has lagged significantly behind that of the US market. Only an incipient catch-up has taken place, but analysts at Natixis believe that there will be a much greater catch-up in the European market, for five reasons.
Anticipating the catchup of the European equity market
“Growth will pick up in Europe thanks to the progress of vaccination, which is nevertheless lagging behind the United States. In 2022, euro-zone growth is likely to be similar to US growth.”
“At an annual rate, the European recovery plan is larger than the US recovery plan. The recovery plan (investments that are likely to contribute to long-term growth: infrastructure, education, healthcare, research, energy transition, etc.) is EUR750 billion over two years in Europe, and USD2.3 trillion over eight years in the US: contrary to what we often hear, the European recovery plan is larger than Joe Biden's plan at an annual rate. We can therefore expect an upturn in productivity in Europe relative to the US.”
“The marked recovery in global trade will benefit the eurozone. Thanks to the economic recovery in China and the United States, global trade growth is strong. This is benefiting the eurozone more than the United States, given the higher weight of eurozone exports”
“Corporate taxation will become more favourable in the eurozone than in the United States, given the planned tax rate of 39% on capital income in the United States and the planned hike in the tax rate on US corporate earnings to 28%. This is not a normative judgment, but an observation that this will benefit European companies.”
“The weight of banking and financial stocks in the European market is high. The upswing in banking and financial stocks in the eurozone, which can be linked to the improvement in the economy, the fall in default rates and the slight steepening of the yield curve is therefore positive for the European market.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
