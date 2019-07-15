Fitch: Fed will only cut rates once in 2019 - Fitch Ratings

- Federal Reserve not expected to cut rates by as much as markets are pricing, according to Fitch Ratings.
- Fed's Powell will speak again this week, all eyes and ears on...
Fitch Ratings has forecasted that the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates by less than financial markets expect over the rest of 2019 given robust jobs growth in the US.
"A 25bp cut now appears probable at either the July or September FOMC meeting but is unlikely to signal the start of a series of interest rate cuts, in contrast to the path currently priced into Fed funds futures markets."
The press release comes ahead of this month's Federal Reserve meeting and on a week where we are expecting to hear from more Fed speakers.
Fed Chair Powell is expected to further solidify the case for a 25bp cut at the July FOMC meeting after last week reiterating the Fed's desire to "sustain the economic expansion". Although Fed's Williams did not perform for the doves today, he did acknowledge that arguments for policy easing have strengthened last week. There could also be further remarks by voters Evans, Rosengren and Bullard.
Meanwhile, the press release from Fitch Ratings continues as follows:
Dovish congressional testimony from Fed Chairman Powell last week suggests that an interest rate cut looks likely later in 2019. Powell's comments included a surprisingly prominent emphasis on low inflation considering that several core inflation indicators remain around 2%. He also stated that downside risks to US growth from weakening global expansion and trade policy uncertainties had remained in place since the Fed's meeting in mid-June.
US GDP continued to grow faster than potential through 1H19, consumer spending indicators are solid and job growth is robust in the context of a historically tight labour market. So, the forthcoming cut seems likely to be presented as an 'insurance policy' move aimed at reducing downside risks rather than a 'data-driven' policy response. Business investment is slowing in the face of rising trade policy uncertainty and manufacturing output has fallen, but US GDP still looks likely to grow by 2.4% in 2019 before slowing to 1.8% next year, as forecast in Fitch's June "Global Economic Outlook". The Fed's own projections show a similar, above trend, rate of expansion over 2019 and 2020 combined.
In this context, the Fed seems most likely to cut rates once by 25bp in 2019 and then leave rates on hold through 2020 rather than embarking on a series of rate cuts. The three rate cuts currently priced into futures markets by end-2019 would entail the Fed undoing nearly all of the tightening enacted in 2018, which seems quite unlikely unless the US economy slows down much more sharply than we (and the Fed) currently anticipate.
A further sharp escalation in the US-China trade war could prompt a more abrupt US economic slowdown. But it is unclear in these circumstances how much lower interest rates would really help in offsetting the deleterious impact of trade policy disruptions on US exports, business investment and real wages.
Fed easing that is less aggressive than financial markets anticipate could spark some market volatility against the backdrop of the recent reinvigoration of investors' search for yield. If market participants take the view that central banks will continually lower rates to support both economic activity and asset prices (akin to 'the Fed put'), this runs the risk that financial asset prices become particularly vulnerable to surprises in central bank policy reactions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD depressed around 1.1260 as recovery loses steam
The EUR/USD pair attempted to recover some ground but lost momentum around 1.1280, now near daily lows. Majors confined to tight intraday ranges amid a limited macroeconomic calendar, central banks’ pessimism.
GBP/USD accelerates decline after losing the 1.2550 level
The Sterling is among the weakest currencies, undermined by Brexit turmoil. GBP/USD extends decline to fresh daily lows. Dollar still down against most major rivals.
USD/JPY: unable to recoup the 108.00 level
Mixed Chinese data fell short of spooking growth concerns, Q2 GDP at 27 years low. Quiet macroeconomic start to the week in Europe and the US. USD/JPY short-term bearish as long as it remains below the 108.30 level.
Gold erases daily upside, sits comfortably above $1400
Despite a drop below the critical handle of $1400 last week, the troy ounce of the precious metal closed at $1415 but failed to push higher on Monday. As of writing, the XAU/USD pair was trading at $1410, losing nearly $5 on a daily basis.
Forex Today: USD attempts a comeback, China growth slows, and Bitcoin recovers
The Chinese economy grew by 6.2% y/y in Q2, the weakest expansion in 27 years. Activity data showed a dramatic improvement, Antipodeans advanced further, Asian stocks traded mixed.