Fitch: Fed will only cut rates once in 2019 - Fitch Ratings

Federal Reserve not expected to cut rates by as much as markets are pricing, according to Fitch Ratings.

Fed's Powell will speak again this week, all eyes and ears on...

Fitch Ratings has forecasted that the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates by less than financial markets expect over the rest of 2019 given robust jobs growth in the US.

"A 25bp cut now appears probable at either the July or September FOMC meeting but is unlikely to signal the start of a series of interest rate cuts, in contrast to the path currently priced into Fed funds futures markets."

The press release comes ahead of this month's Federal Reserve meeting and on a week where we are expecting to hear from more Fed speakers.

Fed Chair Powell is expected to further solidify the case for a 25bp cut at the July FOMC meeting after last week reiterating the Fed's desire to "sustain the economic expansion". Although Fed's Williams did not perform for the doves today, he did acknowledge that arguments for policy easing have strengthened last week. There could also be further remarks by voters Evans, Rosengren and Bullard.

Meanwhile, the press release from Fitch Ratings continues as follows: