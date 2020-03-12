Fitch: Coronavirus containment actions pose a material risk to global structured finance

Considering the global efforts to tame the negative implications of the coronavirus (COVID-19), global rating giant Fitch came out with further warnings at the start of Friday’s Asian session.

The asset performance of almost 90% of structured finance (SF) transactions globally have high or moderate vulnerability to disruptions as a result of the coronavirus and containment efforts, according to a recent report by Fitch Ratings.

The report categorizes each sector's asset performance vulnerability to the effects of a temporary coronavirus disruption scenario, including travel restrictions, business and school closures, and a moratorium on large gatherings in major metropolitan areas in all countries around the globe.

Fitch recognizes the growing risk of a more severe and sustained scenario and is currently analyzing the asset performance and rating implications of more protracted scenarios that will be explored in upcoming research and commentary.