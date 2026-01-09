USD/CHF stalls near 0.8000 as safe-haven demand supports Swiss Franc

USD/CHF stays calm after registering gains in the previous three successive sessions, hovering around 0.7990 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair halts its gains as the Swiss Franc (CHF) remains supported by safe-haven demand amid ongoing geopolitical concerns. Meanwhile, the Swiss 10-year government bond yield advances to near 0.30%.

US President Donald Trump warned that the United States would respond forcefully if Iranian authorities use lethal force against protesters, amid mounting protests and international tension. Traders also await updates on US actions in Venezuela and escalating rhetoric about potentially using military force regarding Greenland.

The latest Swiss inflation data eased pressure on the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to cut rates below 0%. CPI was unchanged month-on-month (MoM) in December, beating expectations of a 0.1% decline after a 0.2% fall in November. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, inflation rose to 0.1%, matching forecasts and up from November’s flat reading, indicating fourth-quarter inflation is likely to align with the SNB’s 0.1% projection.

SNB’s December Meeting Minutes showed policymakers saw little urgency to change policy, keeping the key rate at 0% and judging that neither tightening nor further easing was warranted. They pointed to an expected gradual rise in inflation, an improved economic outlook following US tariff cuts, and potential financial system risks associated with pushing rates below zero.

The USD/CHF pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) receives support from market caution ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which is expected to offer further insight into labor market conditions and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy outlook. December NFP is forecast to show job gains of 60,000, down from 64,000 in November. Stronger-than-expected readings would contribute to support for the Greenback.