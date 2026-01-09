USD/CAD trades firmly near 1.3900 ahead of US-Canada employment data

The USD/CAD pair demonstrates strength near its monthly high of 1.3888 during the Asian trading session on Friday. The Loonie pair trades firmly ahead of the release of the United States (US)- Canada employment data for December.

The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is expected to show that the economy added 60K fresh workers, slightly lower than 64K in November. The Unemployment Rate is estimated to drop to 4.5% from the prior reading of 4.6%.

Investors will pay close attention to the US official employment data as Federal Reserve (Fed) officials have signaled for months that they are more concerned about weak labor market conditions than inflation remaining above the 2% target.

In 2025, the Fed delivered three interest rate cuts of 25 basis points (bps), citing job market risks.

Ahead of the US NFP data, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, wobbles near the four-week high around 98.85.

Meanwhile, the Canadian employment report is expected to show that employers fired 5K payrolls in December after a robust hiring of 53.6K workers in November. The Unemployment Rate is seen rising to 6.6% from the previous release of 6.5%. Signs of cooling job market conditions could prompt expectations of monetary easing by the Bank of Canada (BoC) in the near term.