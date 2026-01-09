TRENDING:
Top Crypto Gainers: JasmyCoin, Polygon, and Monero continue upward trajectory

  • JasmyCoin hovers below a key psychological level following a nearly 15% rise on Thursday.
  • Polygon is up 3% on Friday, extending its recovery run to its ninth day.
  • Monero trades above $450 after Thursday’s 3% rise, stretching the rebound from the 50-day EMA.
Vishal Dixit

JasmyCoin (JASMY), Polygon (POL), and Monero (XMR) extend gains over the last 24 hours. JasmyCoin struggles to surpass its key psychological resistance, while Polygon and Monero extend their recovery. Still, the technical outlook for these coins remains mixed as the broader cryptocurrency market stalls, awaiting a ruling from the US Supreme Court on US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

JasmyCoin struggles at a key psychological barrier

JasmyCoin is down nearly 2% at press time on Friday after an almost 15% jump the previous day. The meme coin struggles to reclaim the $0.01000 psychological level, which has capped the price since early November.

If JASMY exceeds this level, it could target the $0.01100 supply zone, last tested on October 29. 

The technical indicators on the daily chart indicate steady, intense buying pressure. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68, hovering near the overbought boundary, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) extends its rally, signaling a boost in bullish momentum.

JASMY/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, a potential reversal from the $0.01000 level could drop JASMY toward the November 4 low at $0.00779.

Polygon’s steady recovery targets the 100-day EMA

Polygon extends its recovery run for the ninth consecutive day, approaching the $0.1400 mark. At the time of writing, POL is up 3% on Friday, building gains over the 6% rise from the previous day. 

A clean push above this level could extend the rally toward the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.1501.

Similar to JasmyCoin, Polygon’s technical indicators on the daily chart suggest intense buying pressure. The RSI at 72 signals an overbought condition, while the MACD shows an uptrend with consistently rising green histogram bars.

POL/USDT daily price chart.

If POL reverses from $0.1400, it could revisit the 50-day EMA at $0.1270.

Monero’s recovery aims for $500

Monero edges higher by 1% at press time on Friday, following the 3% rise on the previous day. The privacy coin steadies its recovery amid Zcash’s governance dispute, gaining market share in the short term.

The $500 psychological barrier, roughly aligning with the December 20 high of $498 and the R1 Pivot Point at $501, serves as the key overhead resistance. 

The RSI at 59 rises above the halfway line, signaling a rise in buying pressure and further upside potential. At the same time, the MACD rises to converge with the signal line, indicating a significant reduction in bearish momentum. If MACD crosses above this line, it would indicate renewed bullish momentum, triggering a buy signal.

XMR/USDT daily price chart.

Looking down, if Monero slips below $450, it could revisit the 50-day EMA at $418.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

