- FNGR stock jumped 93% on Monday.
- FingerMotion stock has a small float, commonly targeted by the retail crowd.
- On Tuesday, the heavily shorted stock rallied 20% before collapsing about 12%.
FingerMotion (FNGR), the heavily shorted stock that short squeeze enthusiasts have glommed onto this week, ran up another 20% on Tuesday after its 92.9% surge on Monday. FNGR shares traded near $7.80 at the open before selling off over 12% to $5.70 half an hour into the session.
FingerMotion stock news
Based in New York City, FingerMotion provides mobile payment and recharge solutions for Chinese telecom companies. It provides the necessary software platform for telecoms to provide their customers with data, SMS, subscription and loyalty point redemption services. FingerMotion also operates Sapientus, a platform that delivers data insights to insurance, healthcare and financial firms.
The primary reason for FNGR stock rallying more than 1,000% is the retail crowd's notion that it is heavily shorted. Data from Morninstar, however, says that FNGR had less than 1% of its float sold short as of mid-September. A report purported to be from a firm called Buyins.net, however, is being shared all over social media. The report appears to show a large number of naked shorts.
Short volume data for FNGR
Whichever the case may be, FNGR has a miniscule float of just 23.6 million shares. This allows a rather limited group of investors to drive the share price with repeated bulk buying activity. This is likely the cause here, as there has not been any news of note in the past week to allow for such a strong rally.
Despite its seemingly limited and competitive market segment, FingerMotion has been steadily growing sales in recent years. Fiscal 2021 revenue of $16.7 million was topped by $22.9 million in fiscal 2022, and it appears more than likely that FingerMotion will top that in fiscal 2023.
FingerMotion stock forecast
In the space of writing this piece, FNGR's share price has sold off quickly. Now it has broken below the 9-hour moving average. On the Fibonacci retracement graph below (1-hour chart), FNGR shares should target the 23.6% Fibonacci level at $5.06. First, it would have to break below the 21-hour moving average at $5.56.
Monday's high at $10.09 remains the point of resistance, but bulls are unlikely to jump back in unless the share price moves back above the 9-day, currently at $7.42.
FNGR 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily rally toward mid-0.9900s
EUR/USD has preserved its bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level in nearly two weeks above 0.9950. The risk-positive atmosphere, as reflected by impressive gains recorded in Wall Street's main indexes after the opening bell, weighs heavily on the dollar.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.1400 as dollar selloff continues
GBP/USD has managed to regain its traction and climbed above 1.1400 after having tested 1.1300 earlier in the session. The dollar stays under selling pressure as risk flows continue to dominate the financial markets and the US Dollar Index stays deep in red below 111.00.
Gold renews multi-week highs above $1,710
Following a consolidation phase during the European session, gold continued to stretch higher and reached its highest level in three weeks above $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% following Monday's sharp drop, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
BTC eyes $20,800, but narrative is far from bullish
Bitcoin shows a slight increase in momentum that has initiated a consolidation in the form of an ascending parallel channel, which can be seen steadily rising on the four-hour price chart.
RIVN stock climbs as Rivian Automotive delivery numbers impress after TSLA disappointment
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) has garnered a gain of 9.1% in Tuesday's premarket after the maker known for its lineup of EV trucks reiterated delivery figures that many observers thought it would miss.