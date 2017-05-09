Final Eurozone Q2 GDP data preview - HSBC

HSBC analysts out with their expectations on the upcoming final Eurozone Q2 GDP data due later today at 0900GMT.

Key Quotes:

“Eurozone GDP growth in Q2 2017 was unrevised at 0.6% q-o-q in the second release, while the annual print was revised up by 0.1pp to 2.2% y-o-y.

The final release will give us detail of the underlying drivers of growth.

Based on the data available so far from individual countries, we believe household consumption has maintained its recent strength, investment may have eased slightly in part due to fiscal incentives phasing out in France, while net exports might have been a small drag on growth.”