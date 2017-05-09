Final Eurozone Q2 GDP data preview - HSBC

Final Eurozone Q2 GDP data preview - HSBCBy Dhwani Mehta
HSBC analysts out with their expectations on the upcoming final Eurozone Q2 GDP data due later today at 0900GMT.
Key Quotes:
“Eurozone GDP growth in Q2 2017 was unrevised at 0.6% q-o-q in the second release, while the annual print was revised up by 0.1pp to 2.2% y-o-y.
The final release will give us detail of the underlying drivers of growth.
Based on the data available so far from individual countries, we believe household consumption has maintained its recent strength, investment may have eased slightly in part due to fiscal incentives phasing out in France, while net exports might have been a small drag on growth.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.