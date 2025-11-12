Fed’s Williams: Fed close to desired level for bank reserves
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of New York President John Williams spoke at the United States (US) Treasury Market Conference in New York on Wednesday. He said that determining whether reserves are ample is an inexact science and claimed he is closely watching the markets for signals.
Key takeaways
Fed close to desired level for bank reserves.
I am closely watching markets for liquidity signals.
Renewed balance sheet expansion is technical and not monetary policy.
Standing repo facility is effective, should be used when needed.
It is an inexact science to determine whether reserves are ample.
Standing repo facility can be used without stigma."
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.17%
|0.59%
|0.56%
|0.09%
|-0.08%
|-0.04%
|-0.17%
|EUR
|-0.17%
|0.41%
|0.38%
|-0.09%
|-0.25%
|-0.21%
|-0.34%
|GBP
|-0.59%
|-0.41%
|-0.02%
|-0.50%
|-0.66%
|-0.62%
|-0.75%
|JPY
|-0.56%
|-0.38%
|0.02%
|-0.47%
|-0.64%
|-0.61%
|-0.73%
|CAD
|-0.09%
|0.09%
|0.50%
|0.47%
|-0.16%
|-0.13%
|-0.25%
|AUD
|0.08%
|0.25%
|0.66%
|0.64%
|0.16%
|0.04%
|-0.09%
|NZD
|0.04%
|0.21%
|0.62%
|0.61%
|0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.13%
|CHF
|0.17%
|0.34%
|0.75%
|0.73%
|0.25%
|0.09%
|0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.